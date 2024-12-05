News 9

Emergency meetings follow martial law declaration

[Anchor]

The Supreme Court, the prosecution, and the police urgently convened an emergency meeting late at night and moved swiftly.

As a result of the declaration of martial law, the vote on the impeachment motion for three prosecutors scheduled for today (12.4) has been temporarily postponed.

Reporter Kim So-young has the details.

[Report]

After the emergency martial law was lifted, Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae stated that he would do his best to protect freedom and human rights through trials so that the public would not worry.

He refrained from commenting on concerns that there could be issues if the president did not follow legal procedures during the declaration of martial law.

[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice: "I think we need to observe what procedures were followed later on. (There are claims that this could even be grounds for impeachment if true.) I will speak about it again later."]

Under martial law, courts fall under the command and supervision of martial law forces. Shortly after the declaration, the Supreme Court held an emergency meeting with senior officials from the Court Administration Office to discuss measures for handling future trials and related responses.

The prosecution and police also moved urgently.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung called senior prosecutors to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office late at night to discuss countermeasures.

Police Chief Cho Ji-ho also convened an emergency meeting.

It is reported that Cho received a standby order from the presidential office about four hours before the declaration of martial law, but he did not hear any details related to martial law.

The tense situation returned to normal six hours after the declaration of martial law was lifted.

Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae stated on his way to work, "Let's regain our composure."

[Park Sung-jae/Minister of Justice: "I hope everyone regains their composure and work for the people. I will ensure that the Ministry of Justice carries out its regular duties well, and I have no intention of clinging to my position."]

As a result of the declaration and lifting of martial law, the opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have temporarily postponed the vote on the impeachment motion for three prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which they intended to process in today's National Assembly plenary session.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

