Financial market shaken by martial law declaration

[Anchor]

The financial market has experienced significant turbulence.

In the stock market, foreign investors continued their selling spree, pushing the index down to the 2,400 level, while the won-dollar exchange rate surged to the 1,410 range, marking its highest level in over two years.

This is a report by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

In the aftermath of the martial law declaration, foreign investors dumped shares in early trading, causing significant market fluctuations.

The KOSPI fell 1.4% from the previous day, dropping to the 2,460 level.

The KOSDAQ also fell nearly 2%.

Although the early lifting of martial law and market stabilization measures by financial authorities, such as unlimited liquidity provision, prevented a market crash, experts predict further adjustments are inevitable.

[Seo Sang-young/Head of Research Center, Mirae Asset Securities: "The economy is slowing down and this incident has occurred. It will ultimately lead to impeachment issues, which means that political uncertainty in Korea is expanding, and the potential for increased volatility in the financial market is high."]

The won-dollar exchange rate also rose by more than 7 won from the previous day, reaching the 1,410 won range.

This is the highest level in over two years.

Immediately after the declaration of martial law, the exchange rate briefly soared to the 1,446 won range.

Financial authorities are making every effort to alleviate market instability.

They are implementing a 40 trillion won bond market stabilization fund and a corporate bond purchase program, and plan to activate a 10 trillion won stock market stabilization fund if necessary.

The Bank of Korea has also initiated temporary repurchase agreement purchases to provide short-term liquidity.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance: "We are operating a 24-hour economic and financial situation monitoring task force to ensure that shocks to the real economy do not occur."]

International credit rating agency S&P stated that while the martial law situation may negatively impact future investment decisions, it will not affect the current credit rating.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

