News 9

Emergency martial law declared for the first time in 45 years

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The martial law that young people have only seen in textbooks or history books has actually been declared for the first time in 45 years.

The last time emergency martial law was declared was during the October 26 incident in 1979, following the death of former President Park Chung-hee.

Reporter Kim Gun-woo has the details.

[Report]

It has been 45 years since emergency martial law was declared in South Korea, the last being in 1979.

The emergency martial law measures at that time were implemented immediately after the death of President Park Chung-hee during the '10.26 incident'.

This martial law was expanded nationwide on May 17, 1980, by the so-called new military regime led by Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo.

[Lee Kyu-hyun/Former Minister of Culture and Public Information/1980: "It has been judged that the entire nation is under a state of emergency, so as of 24:00 on May 17, 1980…."]

Subsequently, protests and demonstrations condemning the new military regime erupted across the country, leading to the Gwangju Democratization Movement on May 18, 1980.

The emergency martial law at that time was maintained until January 24 of the following year, 1981.

Since then, there has been no declaration of martial law in South Korea.

Martial law, which involves mobilizing the military to maintain social order, has been declared a total of 16 times since the establishment of the government in 1948.

Martial law is divided into security martial law and emergency martial law, and President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law is the 12th instance.

This declaration of emergency martial law by President Yoon is also the first since the democratization movement in 1987.

It is assessed that the significant strengthening of the conditions for declaring martial law and post-control in the current constitution after the democratization movement is a major factor.

KBS News, Kim Gun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Emergency martial law declared for the first time in 45 years
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The martial law that young people have only seen in textbooks or history books has actually been declared for the first time in 45 years.

The last time emergency martial law was declared was during the October 26 incident in 1979, following the death of former President Park Chung-hee.

Reporter Kim Gun-woo has the details.

[Report]

It has been 45 years since emergency martial law was declared in South Korea, the last being in 1979.

The emergency martial law measures at that time were implemented immediately after the death of President Park Chung-hee during the '10.26 incident'.

This martial law was expanded nationwide on May 17, 1980, by the so-called new military regime led by Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo.

[Lee Kyu-hyun/Former Minister of Culture and Public Information/1980: "It has been judged that the entire nation is under a state of emergency, so as of 24:00 on May 17, 1980…."]

Subsequently, protests and demonstrations condemning the new military regime erupted across the country, leading to the Gwangju Democratization Movement on May 18, 1980.

The emergency martial law at that time was maintained until January 24 of the following year, 1981.

Since then, there has been no declaration of martial law in South Korea.

Martial law, which involves mobilizing the military to maintain social order, has been declared a total of 16 times since the establishment of the government in 1948.

Martial law is divided into security martial law and emergency martial law, and President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law is the 12th instance.

This declaration of emergency martial law by President Yoon is also the first since the democratization movement in 1987.

It is assessed that the significant strengthening of the conditions for declaring martial law and post-control in the current constitution after the democratization movement is a major factor.

KBS News, Kim Gun-woo.
김건우
김건우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.