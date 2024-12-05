News 9

Protests continued overnight demanding withdrawal of martial law in front of National Assembly

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Citizens gathered in front of the National Assembly overnight to demand the withdrawal of the emergency martial law declared by President Yoon.

Tension filled the air due to police control and the deployment of martial law troops.

When the resolution demanding the lifting of martial law passed in the National Assembly, applause and cheers erupted.

This is a report by reporter Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

["Abolish the emergency martial law!"]

As the emergency martial law was declared, the area in front of the National Assembly was filled with citizens demanding its repeal.

["Please open the door so we can lift the emergency martial law!"]

Police buses were set up like barricades, and police were deployed to control access to the National Assembly.

["Open the door! Open the door!"]

["Those with ID, please come in quickly."]

Military helicopters flew overhead, and the presence of martial law troops added to the tension.

[Kim Si-ho/Dongjak, Seoul: "I heard a lot of helicopter sounds. Hearing that sound made me feel like I had to go out and confront this. I was left wondering why people had to go this far for the sake of power."]

Two and a half hours after the declaration of emergency martial law, at 1 AM today (Dec. 4), a resolution demanding the lifting of martial law passed with the unanimous support of all 190 members of the National Assembly, and citizens welcomed it with applause.

["All military personnel inside the National Assembly have withdrawn now."]

Although the martial law troops withdrew, President Yoon did not immediately lift the martial law.

["Can you please stop (filming)? I’m sorry."]

Citizens strongly criticized the president, demanding his resignation.

["Step down! Step down!"]

[Ham Ji-soo/Gwanak, Seoul: "Why did he make such statements and create this situation, causing citizens to come out here on a night when everyone could be sleeping?"]

The road in front of the National Assembly, filled with citizens holding a rally throughout the night, only resumed traffic in the morning.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Protests continued overnight demanding withdrawal of martial law in front of National Assembly
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

Citizens gathered in front of the National Assembly overnight to demand the withdrawal of the emergency martial law declared by President Yoon.

Tension filled the air due to police control and the deployment of martial law troops.

When the resolution demanding the lifting of martial law passed in the National Assembly, applause and cheers erupted.

This is a report by reporter Lee Won-hee.

[Report]

["Abolish the emergency martial law!"]

As the emergency martial law was declared, the area in front of the National Assembly was filled with citizens demanding its repeal.

["Please open the door so we can lift the emergency martial law!"]

Police buses were set up like barricades, and police were deployed to control access to the National Assembly.

["Open the door! Open the door!"]

["Those with ID, please come in quickly."]

Military helicopters flew overhead, and the presence of martial law troops added to the tension.

[Kim Si-ho/Dongjak, Seoul: "I heard a lot of helicopter sounds. Hearing that sound made me feel like I had to go out and confront this. I was left wondering why people had to go this far for the sake of power."]

Two and a half hours after the declaration of emergency martial law, at 1 AM today (Dec. 4), a resolution demanding the lifting of martial law passed with the unanimous support of all 190 members of the National Assembly, and citizens welcomed it with applause.

["All military personnel inside the National Assembly have withdrawn now."]

Although the martial law troops withdrew, President Yoon did not immediately lift the martial law.

["Can you please stop (filming)? I’m sorry."]

Citizens strongly criticized the president, demanding his resignation.

["Step down! Step down!"]

[Ham Ji-soo/Gwanak, Seoul: "Why did he make such statements and create this situation, causing citizens to come out here on a night when everyone could be sleeping?"]

The road in front of the National Assembly, filled with citizens holding a rally throughout the night, only resumed traffic in the morning.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.