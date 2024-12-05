Protests continued overnight demanding withdrawal of martial law in front of National Assembly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Citizens gathered in front of the National Assembly overnight to demand the withdrawal of the emergency martial law declared by President Yoon.



Tension filled the air due to police control and the deployment of martial law troops.



When the resolution demanding the lifting of martial law passed in the National Assembly, applause and cheers erupted.



This is a report by reporter Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



["Abolish the emergency martial law!"]



As the emergency martial law was declared, the area in front of the National Assembly was filled with citizens demanding its repeal.



["Please open the door so we can lift the emergency martial law!"]



Police buses were set up like barricades, and police were deployed to control access to the National Assembly.



["Open the door! Open the door!"]



["Those with ID, please come in quickly."]



Military helicopters flew overhead, and the presence of martial law troops added to the tension.



[Kim Si-ho/Dongjak, Seoul: "I heard a lot of helicopter sounds. Hearing that sound made me feel like I had to go out and confront this. I was left wondering why people had to go this far for the sake of power."]



Two and a half hours after the declaration of emergency martial law, at 1 AM today (Dec. 4), a resolution demanding the lifting of martial law passed with the unanimous support of all 190 members of the National Assembly, and citizens welcomed it with applause.



["All military personnel inside the National Assembly have withdrawn now."]



Although the martial law troops withdrew, President Yoon did not immediately lift the martial law.



["Can you please stop (filming)? I’m sorry."]



Citizens strongly criticized the president, demanding his resignation.



["Step down! Step down!"]



[Ham Ji-soo/Gwanak, Seoul: "Why did he make such statements and create this situation, causing citizens to come out here on a night when everyone could be sleeping?"]



The road in front of the National Assembly, filled with citizens holding a rally throughout the night, only resumed traffic in the morning.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



