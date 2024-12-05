Culture and arts sector also faces disruption after emergency martial law declaration

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The media and the cultural and arts sectors have been voicing criticism throughout the day in the shock of the emergency martial law.



The performance and broadcasting industries, facing the year-end peak season, have also experienced a series of disruptions, with events being canceled or scaled down.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.



[Report]



The media, which faced censorship and control due to the martial law proclamation, was the first to raise its voice.



Nine media organizations, including the Journalists Association of Korea and the Korea Producers and Directors Association, defined this martial law as a violation of the constitution and a destruction of the constitutional order.



They also called for the resignation and criminal investigation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Yoon Chang-hyun/Chairman of the National Union of Media Workers: "Please do not use the term martial law any longer. It was a coup d'état disguised as martial law for the purpose of insurrection."]



The Cultural Action, consisting of 19 cultural movement organizations, criticized, "How will we explain the ugly night that left scars of fear in the hearts of citizens to future generations?" The Korean Publishers Society also declared that it would fight against all attempts to suppress the freedom of publishing.



Religious groups, including Christianity, Catholicism, and Buddhism, uniformly urged President Yoon to apologize and take legal responsibility.



The broadcasting and performance sectors, facing the year-end peak season, have been experiencing ongoing confusion.



Actress Seo Hyun-jin had her drama-related interview canceled, and the interview schedule for actor Gong Yoo, set for tomorrow (Dec. 5), is also under re-discussion.



Singer Lee Seung-hwan announced the cancellation of his concert immediately after the martial law was declared, and later informed that the performance would resume as the martial law was lifted.



Cultural policy activities have also faced disruptions.



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon canceled all schedules, including joint on-site inspections with relevant ministries, and some government attendees were absent from the Korea Fashion Awards event held at the Seoul Textile Center.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!