Global media highlights S. Korea's martial law crisis

[Anchor]



Foreign media outlets also reported on the recent martial law situation as breaking news in detail.



They described the situation as resembling a political drama in the middle of the night and predicted it would have widespread effects.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has more.



[Report]



As martial law was declared in South Korea, CNN in the U.S. broadcast an urgent news alert.



They sent a correspondent to the National Assembly in Seoul to convey the shock felt by the Korean people.



[Mike Valerio/CNN Seoul Correspondent: "People of this nation do not ever want to go back to a time where military rule was the law of the land, or where martial law was the law of the land."]



The Associated Press assessed that "the tense night " has heightened uncertainty in the country, while the Washington Post predicted that this incident would have "wide-reaching ramifications in a country that has become known for its energetic democracy."



Japanese NHK provided detailed coverage of the process of military forces being deployed to the Korean National Assembly overnight and the subsequent reactions.



[Ryota Yamashita/NHK Seoul Correspondent: "This is in front of the Korean National Assembly after dawn. Citizens gathered here are demanding President Yoon's resignation."]



Media outlets from Asia, Europe, and Australia also featured the news from Korea as their top stories.



[Australia's 7NEWS: "The country's president ditching plans to impose martial law after the emergency order spiked outrage, including from within his own party."]



[Thailand's NationTV: "This is the first martial law declared in 45 years. The previous martial law was declared during Korea's dictatorship."]



The American foreign affairs magazine Foreign Policy described this incident as "an extraordinary attempt to consolidate his power."



This is KBS News reporter Park Seok-ho.



