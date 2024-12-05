U.S. expresses relief at lifting of martial law, stresses democracy as alliance foundation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Well, the international community is shocked by South Korea's declaration of martial law and has expressed concerns.



Now, we will connect with the United States, Japan, and China to understand each country's perspective and stance.



First, let's go to Washington, D.C.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! Based on the reactions from the U.S. so far, it seems there is a sense of bewilderment and a lack of support for the martial law.



In fact, there was no prior notification?



[Reporter]



Yes, KBS reporters asked the National Security Council (NSC) at the White House whether they were aware of the martial law declaration in advance, and they officially responded that they had not received any notification.



The NSC also expressed relief at the lifting of South Korea's emergency martial law, stating, "Democracy is the foundation of the South Korea-U.S. alliance."



Earlier, when the news of the martial law declaration was reported, the U.S. government showed concern and was closely monitoring the situation, and a U.S. government official stated that President Biden was briefed on the matter.



As the martial law was lifted, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately issued a statement welcoming President Yoon Suk Yeol's announcement to revoke the martial law in accordance with the Constitution following a unanimous vote in the National Assembly.



Additionally, Senator Marco Rubio, nominated as Secretary of State in the second Trump administration, stated in an interview with Voice of America that while the martial law declaration is a "domestic issue for South Korea," he will be watching it closely.



[Anchor]



What about Europe? What are they saying?



[Reporter]



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed that he is very interested in how the situation in South Korea will unfold regarding the emergency martial law.



Countries like the United Kingdom and Russia have stated that they are closely monitoring the situation, and particularly Germany announced through its Foreign Ministry's social media that democracy must prevail.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!