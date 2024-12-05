2024 Superrace attracts record crowds

동영상 고정 취소

The Superrace, the nation's largest motorsport festival, has solidified its position as an exciting new sports viewing content, drawing over 140,000 spectators this year.



This is footage from Round 5, held in July, where a thrilling race cooled off the summer night heat.



The excitement was intense, with over 30,000 spectators gathering, setting a new record for the highest attendance ever.



In 2024, the Superrace successfully attracted over 148,000 spectators, an increase of 10,000 compared to last year.



Notably, the proportion of child spectators increased to 25%, which is encouraging as it is becoming a popular family outing activity on weekends.



