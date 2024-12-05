China offers no comment, calls martial law declaration South Korea's internal affairs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's turn to China.



Reporter Kim Hyo-shin! It seems that not only the Chinese government but also the online community is paying close attention to this issue.



[Report]



Yes, Chinese state media are continuously reporting on the entire process, from the declaration of martial law and the entry of martial law troops into the National Assembly to the lifting of the martial law, as well as the opposition's backlash.



In particular, they are even suggesting that conflicts between the ruling and opposition parties in South Korea will intensify and that the country may enter a period of impeachment.



They also forecast that the uncertainty surrounding the world's 12th largest economy will have a significant impact on the global economy.



The interest of Chinese netizens is also high.



On China's largest portal site Baidu, search terms related to South Korea's martial law have maintained the top search ranking until this afternoon.



However, in response to KBS's inquiry about South Korea's martial law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated, "We will not comment on South Korea's internal affairs," and urged the South Korean government to strengthen safety measures for Chinese nationals in the country.



Notable political commentator Hu Xijin, former editor of the Global Times, remarked in a commentary that "President Yoon's gamble has led to irreversible consequences."



Additionally, Pengpai News criticized, stating, "The declaration of martial law has achieved none of its objectives: controlling the issues, restraining lawmakers, or suppressing the opposition," and added, "It has made both the president and South Korea a laughingstock in the world."



In Taiwan, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party faced backlash after posting about South Korea's declaration of martial law on its own social media account, leading to its deletion.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you to reporters Kim Kyung-soo, Hwang Jin-woo, and Kim Hyo-shin for the report.



