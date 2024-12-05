News 9

Korean Confederation of Trade Unions holds rally demanding government resignation

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 4), the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and others held a candlelight vigil in Gwanghwamun Square, demanding the resignation of President Yoon.

They then continued their march towards the vicinity of the presidential office.

Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.

Yeo So-yeon, what is the current situation of the gathering and the march?

[Reporter]

Yes, participants who finished the gathering at Gwanghwamun Square marched to the Sookmyung Women's University Station.

The organizers had planned to march to the Samgakji Station, which is close to the presidential office, but they were blocked by the police and held a concluding rally here instead.

Now, the concluding rally has finished, and the participants have dispersed.

Earlier, the KCTU held a candlelight vigil at Gwanghwamun Square from 6 PM, demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The KCTU announced that they would carry out an indefinite general strike until President Yoon resigns.

They stated that they would continue the candlelight vigils until the impeachment motion is passed, claiming that President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law unconstitutionally.

After the gathering, participants marched towards the presidential office, chanting slogans.

The gathering by the KCTU is taking place not only in Seoul but also simultaneously in various regional headquarters.

However, the timing for the start of the general strike will be determined through separate discussions by each sectoral union.

[Anchor]

Many citizens were really surprised by the sudden declaration of martial law. What was the reaction of the citizens at the scene today?

[Reporter]

Yes, although the martial law situation was resolved overnight, citizens were seen throughout the day listening to the news and struggling to shake off their tension.

There were also voices criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying it is difficult to understand the declaration of martial law.

[Seo Yang-jin/Daegu resident: "It is absolutely incomprehensible to declare martial law for reasons that cannot happen in 2024."]

[Kim Hyun-seo/Senior student at Yonsei University: "It is more desirable to become a courageous intellectual student who can articulate the problems in the current situation."]

There were also critical voices from the university campuses.

The student council of Seoul National University and professors from Korea University issued a statement condemning the declaration of martial law, and the student council presidents of Yonsei University, Korea University, and Sogang University gathered to discuss countermeasures.

This has been Yeo So-yeon reporting from Sookmyung Women's University Station for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korean Confederation of Trade Unions holds rally demanding government resignation
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 4), the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and others held a candlelight vigil in Gwanghwamun Square, demanding the resignation of President Yoon.

They then continued their march towards the vicinity of the presidential office.

Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.

Yeo So-yeon, what is the current situation of the gathering and the march?

[Reporter]

Yes, participants who finished the gathering at Gwanghwamun Square marched to the Sookmyung Women's University Station.

The organizers had planned to march to the Samgakji Station, which is close to the presidential office, but they were blocked by the police and held a concluding rally here instead.

Now, the concluding rally has finished, and the participants have dispersed.

Earlier, the KCTU held a candlelight vigil at Gwanghwamun Square from 6 PM, demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The KCTU announced that they would carry out an indefinite general strike until President Yoon resigns.

They stated that they would continue the candlelight vigils until the impeachment motion is passed, claiming that President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law unconstitutionally.

After the gathering, participants marched towards the presidential office, chanting slogans.

The gathering by the KCTU is taking place not only in Seoul but also simultaneously in various regional headquarters.

However, the timing for the start of the general strike will be determined through separate discussions by each sectoral union.

[Anchor]

Many citizens were really surprised by the sudden declaration of martial law. What was the reaction of the citizens at the scene today?

[Reporter]

Yes, although the martial law situation was resolved overnight, citizens were seen throughout the day listening to the news and struggling to shake off their tension.

There were also voices criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying it is difficult to understand the declaration of martial law.

[Seo Yang-jin/Daegu resident: "It is absolutely incomprehensible to declare martial law for reasons that cannot happen in 2024."]

[Kim Hyun-seo/Senior student at Yonsei University: "It is more desirable to become a courageous intellectual student who can articulate the problems in the current situation."]

There were also critical voices from the university campuses.

The student council of Seoul National University and professors from Korea University issued a statement condemning the declaration of martial law, and the student council presidents of Yonsei University, Korea University, and Sogang University gathered to discuss countermeasures.

This has been Yeo So-yeon reporting from Sookmyung Women's University Station for KBS News.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.