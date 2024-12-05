Korean Confederation of Trade Unions holds rally demanding government resignation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Dec. 4), the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and others held a candlelight vigil in Gwanghwamun Square, demanding the resignation of President Yoon.



They then continued their march towards the vicinity of the presidential office.



Let's connect to our reporter on the scene.



Yeo So-yeon, what is the current situation of the gathering and the march?



[Reporter]



Yes, participants who finished the gathering at Gwanghwamun Square marched to the Sookmyung Women's University Station.



The organizers had planned to march to the Samgakji Station, which is close to the presidential office, but they were blocked by the police and held a concluding rally here instead.



Now, the concluding rally has finished, and the participants have dispersed.



Earlier, the KCTU held a candlelight vigil at Gwanghwamun Square from 6 PM, demanding the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The KCTU announced that they would carry out an indefinite general strike until President Yoon resigns.



They stated that they would continue the candlelight vigils until the impeachment motion is passed, claiming that President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law unconstitutionally.



After the gathering, participants marched towards the presidential office, chanting slogans.



The gathering by the KCTU is taking place not only in Seoul but also simultaneously in various regional headquarters.



However, the timing for the start of the general strike will be determined through separate discussions by each sectoral union.



[Anchor]



Many citizens were really surprised by the sudden declaration of martial law. What was the reaction of the citizens at the scene today?



[Reporter]



Yes, although the martial law situation was resolved overnight, citizens were seen throughout the day listening to the news and struggling to shake off their tension.



There were also voices criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying it is difficult to understand the declaration of martial law.



[Seo Yang-jin/Daegu resident: "It is absolutely incomprehensible to declare martial law for reasons that cannot happen in 2024."]



[Kim Hyun-seo/Senior student at Yonsei University: "It is more desirable to become a courageous intellectual student who can articulate the problems in the current situation."]



There were also critical voices from the university campuses.



The student council of Seoul National University and professors from Korea University issued a statement condemning the declaration of martial law, and the student council presidents of Yonsei University, Korea University, and Sogang University gathered to discuss countermeasures.



This has been Yeo So-yeon reporting from Sookmyung Women's University Station for KBS News.



