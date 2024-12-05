News 9

Martial law crisis disrupts diplomatic schedules

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The sudden declaration of martial law has also affected diplomatic schedules.

The Swedish Prime Minister, who was scheduled to visit, canceled her plans a day prior, and the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea expressed concerns.

Embassies in South Korea urged their citizens to take safety precautions.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

The unexpected declaration of a late-night martial law has disrupted diplomatic schedules.

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, who was set to arrive tomorrow (12.5) for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, turned back from her previous stop in Japan.

The Swedish Prime Minister's Office announced the postponement of the visit, stating, "It is most desirable that political differences are resolved through democratic processes and the rule of law."

The schedules of senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also been changed.

First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun returned urgently from Spain, and Second Vice Minister Kang In-sun, who was headed to the United Arab Emirates for nuclear cooperation discussions, also postponed his trip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which held an emergency meeting immediately after the martial law announcement, instructed all staff to carry out their duties without disruption.

The U.S. Ambassador to South Korea did not hide his concerns.

Ambassador Philip Goldberg expressed in a domestic media interview, "we were concerned about the events of last night," and stated that he felt relieved by the lifting of martial law.

He also supported a peaceful and democratic resolution, saying, "The ROK-U.S. alliance is unwavering and ironclad."

Ambassador Goldberg spoke separately with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and stated, "We firmly support the democratic processes of the Republic of Korea."

The U.S. Forces Korea stated that their protective posture remains unchanged but advised soldiers to refrain from unnecessary movements.

The U.S. Embassy in South Korea has suspended consular services, including visa interviews, and the Australian Embassy has also halted in-person services.

Embassies in South Korea have advised against visiting protest sites through their websites or social media.

It has been reported that foreign governments have been contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas missions inquiring about the situation in Korea.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Martial law crisis disrupts diplomatic schedules
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The sudden declaration of martial law has also affected diplomatic schedules.

The Swedish Prime Minister, who was scheduled to visit, canceled her plans a day prior, and the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea expressed concerns.

Embassies in South Korea urged their citizens to take safety precautions.

Shin Ji-hye reports.

[Report]

The unexpected declaration of a late-night martial law has disrupted diplomatic schedules.

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, who was set to arrive tomorrow (12.5) for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, turned back from her previous stop in Japan.

The Swedish Prime Minister's Office announced the postponement of the visit, stating, "It is most desirable that political differences are resolved through democratic processes and the rule of law."

The schedules of senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also been changed.

First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun returned urgently from Spain, and Second Vice Minister Kang In-sun, who was headed to the United Arab Emirates for nuclear cooperation discussions, also postponed his trip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which held an emergency meeting immediately after the martial law announcement, instructed all staff to carry out their duties without disruption.

The U.S. Ambassador to South Korea did not hide his concerns.

Ambassador Philip Goldberg expressed in a domestic media interview, "we were concerned about the events of last night," and stated that he felt relieved by the lifting of martial law.

He also supported a peaceful and democratic resolution, saying, "The ROK-U.S. alliance is unwavering and ironclad."

Ambassador Goldberg spoke separately with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and stated, "We firmly support the democratic processes of the Republic of Korea."

The U.S. Forces Korea stated that their protective posture remains unchanged but advised soldiers to refrain from unnecessary movements.

The U.S. Embassy in South Korea has suspended consular services, including visa interviews, and the Australian Embassy has also halted in-person services.

Embassies in South Korea have advised against visiting protest sites through their websites or social media.

It has been reported that foreign governments have been contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas missions inquiring about the situation in Korea.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.