Martial law crisis disrupts diplomatic schedules

[Anchor]



The sudden declaration of martial law has also affected diplomatic schedules.



The Swedish Prime Minister, who was scheduled to visit, canceled her plans a day prior, and the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea expressed concerns.



Embassies in South Korea urged their citizens to take safety precautions.



Shin Ji-hye reports.



[Report]



The unexpected declaration of a late-night martial law has disrupted diplomatic schedules.



The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, who was set to arrive tomorrow (12.5) for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, turned back from her previous stop in Japan.



The Swedish Prime Minister's Office announced the postponement of the visit, stating, "It is most desirable that political differences are resolved through democratic processes and the rule of law."



The schedules of senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have also been changed.



First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun returned urgently from Spain, and Second Vice Minister Kang In-sun, who was headed to the United Arab Emirates for nuclear cooperation discussions, also postponed his trip.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which held an emergency meeting immediately after the martial law announcement, instructed all staff to carry out their duties without disruption.



The U.S. Ambassador to South Korea did not hide his concerns.



Ambassador Philip Goldberg expressed in a domestic media interview, "we were concerned about the events of last night," and stated that he felt relieved by the lifting of martial law.



He also supported a peaceful and democratic resolution, saying, "The ROK-U.S. alliance is unwavering and ironclad."



Ambassador Goldberg spoke separately with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and stated, "We firmly support the democratic processes of the Republic of Korea."



The U.S. Forces Korea stated that their protective posture remains unchanged but advised soldiers to refrain from unnecessary movements.



The U.S. Embassy in South Korea has suspended consular services, including visa interviews, and the Australian Embassy has also halted in-person services.



Embassies in South Korea have advised against visiting protest sites through their websites or social media.



It has been reported that foreign governments have been contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas missions inquiring about the situation in Korea.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



