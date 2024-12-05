Japan closely monitors S. Korea amid diplomatic concerns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Japanese government has stated that it will closely monitor the situation in South Korea with significant interest.



There are concerns about the negative impact on Japan-South Korea and South Korea-U.S.-Japan diplomatic relations.



Let's go to Tokyo.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo! It seems the Japanese government is quite surprised.



[Reporter]



Yes, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was reportedly shocked after receiving a related report following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law last night.



This morning, while on his way to the prime minister's residence, he met with reporters and stated, "We are watching with special and significant interest."



He also emphasized that they will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals residing in South Korea.



The Japanese Cabinet is busy analyzing the potential impact of this situation on the South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation system.



In particular, they anticipate that communication through the recently active South Korea-Japan defense channel may face disruptions.



Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who serves as the chairman of the Japan–Korea Parliamentarians' Union, is also coordinating the cancellation of his planned visit to South Korea.



PM Suga was scheduled to visit South Korea for two days starting from Dec. 15 and meet with President Yoon on Dec. 16.



There are also opinions suggesting that shuttle diplomacy between the leaders of Japan and South Korea may inevitably face setbacks.



In Japan, there were reports that PM Shigeru Ishiba planned to visit South Korea early next year to mark the 60th anniversary of Japan-South Korea diplomatic relations, but analyses suggest that this has become uncertain.



In this regard, Prime Minister Ishiba stated today, "Nothing has been specifically decided regarding the visit to South Korea yet."



There are also views that it has become difficult for both countries to prepare together for the 60th anniversary of Japan-South Korea diplomatic relations.



