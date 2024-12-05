Myung Tae-kyun to request preservation of evidence for President's mobile phone

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The key figure in the allegations of interference in the nomination process, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, has announced that he will file a request for the preservation of evidence regarding the mobile phones of President Yoon and his wife.



Mr. Myung's lawyer also mentioned that the request for a special investigation might have influenced the declaration of martial law.



Yoon Kyung-jae reports.



[Report]



Yesterday (Dec. 3), Myung Tae-kyun, who was indicted, stated that he would apply for the preservation of evidence concerning the mobile phones of the President and his wife.



He suggested that if the prosecution wants to verify the call records between him and the President, they should investigate the President's mobile phone.



[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "The prosecution can secure the mobile phone of the other party that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun allegedly called. However, the prosecution is neither considering nor making an effort to secure this..."]



Since just before his indictment, Mr. Myung has been sending political messages through his lawyer on a daily basis.



He stated that if there is key evidence, the so-called 'golden phone,' it could be handed over to the media, the court, or the Democratic Party, rather than the prosecution, and that he is requesting a special investigation because the prosecution is trying to cut ties.



Today (Dec. 4), Mr. Myung's lawyer mentioned that it seems the President felt pressured by Mr. Myung's previous statements and demands for a special investigation, and that this may have influenced the declaration of martial law.



Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Mr. Myung has belatedly admitted to receiving part of the salary from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



This is a reversal of his previous statement that he had not received a single dime.



However, he claimed that he was paid not as a reward for supporting nominations, but as a salary for his role as regional general manager.



The prosecution reportedly focused on questioning Mr. Myung today about the allegations of manipulating public opinion during their first investigation after the indictment.



KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.



