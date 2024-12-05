News 9

Myung Tae-kyun to request preservation of evidence for President's mobile phone

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The key figure in the allegations of interference in the nomination process, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, has announced that he will file a request for the preservation of evidence regarding the mobile phones of President Yoon and his wife.

Mr. Myung's lawyer also mentioned that the request for a special investigation might have influenced the declaration of martial law.

Yoon Kyung-jae reports.

[Report]

Yesterday (Dec. 3), Myung Tae-kyun, who was indicted, stated that he would apply for the preservation of evidence concerning the mobile phones of the President and his wife.

He suggested that if the prosecution wants to verify the call records between him and the President, they should investigate the President's mobile phone.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "The prosecution can secure the mobile phone of the other party that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun allegedly called. However, the prosecution is neither considering nor making an effort to secure this..."]

Since just before his indictment, Mr. Myung has been sending political messages through his lawyer on a daily basis.

He stated that if there is key evidence, the so-called 'golden phone,' it could be handed over to the media, the court, or the Democratic Party, rather than the prosecution, and that he is requesting a special investigation because the prosecution is trying to cut ties.

Today (Dec. 4), Mr. Myung's lawyer mentioned that it seems the President felt pressured by Mr. Myung's previous statements and demands for a special investigation, and that this may have influenced the declaration of martial law.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Mr. Myung has belatedly admitted to receiving part of the salary from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

This is a reversal of his previous statement that he had not received a single dime.

However, he claimed that he was paid not as a reward for supporting nominations, but as a salary for his role as regional general manager.

The prosecution reportedly focused on questioning Mr. Myung today about the allegations of manipulating public opinion during their first investigation after the indictment.

KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myung Tae-kyun to request preservation of evidence for President's mobile phone
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

The key figure in the allegations of interference in the nomination process, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, has announced that he will file a request for the preservation of evidence regarding the mobile phones of President Yoon and his wife.

Mr. Myung's lawyer also mentioned that the request for a special investigation might have influenced the declaration of martial law.

Yoon Kyung-jae reports.

[Report]

Yesterday (Dec. 3), Myung Tae-kyun, who was indicted, stated that he would apply for the preservation of evidence concerning the mobile phones of the President and his wife.

He suggested that if the prosecution wants to verify the call records between him and the President, they should investigate the President's mobile phone.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "The prosecution can secure the mobile phone of the other party that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun allegedly called. However, the prosecution is neither considering nor making an effort to secure this..."]

Since just before his indictment, Mr. Myung has been sending political messages through his lawyer on a daily basis.

He stated that if there is key evidence, the so-called 'golden phone,' it could be handed over to the media, the court, or the Democratic Party, rather than the prosecution, and that he is requesting a special investigation because the prosecution is trying to cut ties.

Today (Dec. 4), Mr. Myung's lawyer mentioned that it seems the President felt pressured by Mr. Myung's previous statements and demands for a special investigation, and that this may have influenced the declaration of martial law.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Mr. Myung has belatedly admitted to receiving part of the salary from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

This is a reversal of his previous statement that he had not received a single dime.

However, he claimed that he was paid not as a reward for supporting nominations, but as a salary for his role as regional general manager.

The prosecution reportedly focused on questioning Mr. Myung today about the allegations of manipulating public opinion during their first investigation after the indictment.

KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.
윤경재
윤경재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.