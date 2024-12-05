News 9

Medical community backlash intensifies over martial law

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is a strong backlash emerging from the medical community as well.

The content of the proclamation stating "punishment for failure to return" has intensified criticism from the medical community, deepening the rift with the government.

Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, anger is boiling over in the medical community regarding the proclamation that was issued.

The first proclamation from the military command states that 'residents and other striking medical personnel must return to their duties within 48 hours, and those who violate this will be punished under martial law.'

Park Dan, the chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association's emergency response committee, expressed through social media that the proclamation is a threat to residents.

In particular, he criticized the use of the word 'punishment' as an expression of President Yoon's intention to subdue through legal and military sanctions.

A group of medical school professors also issued a joint statement, accusing the government of portraying the medical community as an anti-state force.

[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the Medical Professors Association's Emergency Response Committee: "The expression 'punishment' was used. Now I clearly understand that the president sees doctors in that way, which is why the (medical) situation is not being resolved."]

There were also rebuttals stating that most residents have already resigned, so they do not fall under the category of 'striking or departing' medical personnel.

[Kim Kyo-woong/Chairman of the Korean Medical Association's Delegates Council: "(The resignations of residents) have been recognized by the hospitals. They have given up their jobs. In that situation, saying 'just go back' doesn't make sense."]

Five candidates for the next president of the Korean Medical Association also criticized President Yoon one after another, emphasizing their determination to fight against the government.

The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union, which includes nurses, has demanded President Yoon's impeachment and announced that they will engage in an indefinite strike until his resignation.

This is Joo Hyun-ji from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Medical community backlash intensifies over martial law
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is a strong backlash emerging from the medical community as well.

The content of the proclamation stating "punishment for failure to return" has intensified criticism from the medical community, deepening the rift with the government.

Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, anger is boiling over in the medical community regarding the proclamation that was issued.

The first proclamation from the military command states that 'residents and other striking medical personnel must return to their duties within 48 hours, and those who violate this will be punished under martial law.'

Park Dan, the chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association's emergency response committee, expressed through social media that the proclamation is a threat to residents.

In particular, he criticized the use of the word 'punishment' as an expression of President Yoon's intention to subdue through legal and military sanctions.

A group of medical school professors also issued a joint statement, accusing the government of portraying the medical community as an anti-state force.

[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the Medical Professors Association's Emergency Response Committee: "The expression 'punishment' was used. Now I clearly understand that the president sees doctors in that way, which is why the (medical) situation is not being resolved."]

There were also rebuttals stating that most residents have already resigned, so they do not fall under the category of 'striking or departing' medical personnel.

[Kim Kyo-woong/Chairman of the Korean Medical Association's Delegates Council: "(The resignations of residents) have been recognized by the hospitals. They have given up their jobs. In that situation, saying 'just go back' doesn't make sense."]

Five candidates for the next president of the Korean Medical Association also criticized President Yoon one after another, emphasizing their determination to fight against the government.

The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union, which includes nurses, has demanded President Yoon's impeachment and announced that they will engage in an indefinite strike until his resignation.

This is Joo Hyun-ji from KBS News.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.