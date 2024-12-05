Medical community backlash intensifies over martial law

동영상 고정 취소

There is a strong backlash emerging from the medical community as well.



The content of the proclamation stating "punishment for failure to return" has intensified criticism from the medical community, deepening the rift with the government.



Joo Hyun-ji reports.



[Report]



Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, anger is boiling over in the medical community regarding the proclamation that was issued.



The first proclamation from the military command states that 'residents and other striking medical personnel must return to their duties within 48 hours, and those who violate this will be punished under martial law.'



Park Dan, the chair of the Korean Intern Resident Association's emergency response committee, expressed through social media that the proclamation is a threat to residents.



In particular, he criticized the use of the word 'punishment' as an expression of President Yoon's intention to subdue through legal and military sanctions.



A group of medical school professors also issued a joint statement, accusing the government of portraying the medical community as an anti-state force.



[Choi Chang-min/Chairman of the Medical Professors Association's Emergency Response Committee: "The expression 'punishment' was used. Now I clearly understand that the president sees doctors in that way, which is why the (medical) situation is not being resolved."]



There were also rebuttals stating that most residents have already resigned, so they do not fall under the category of 'striking or departing' medical personnel.



[Kim Kyo-woong/Chairman of the Korean Medical Association's Delegates Council: "(The resignations of residents) have been recognized by the hospitals. They have given up their jobs. In that situation, saying 'just go back' doesn't make sense."]



Five candidates for the next president of the Korean Medical Association also criticized President Yoon one after another, emphasizing their determination to fight against the government.



The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union, which includes nurses, has demanded President Yoon's impeachment and announced that they will engage in an indefinite strike until his resignation.



This is Joo Hyun-ji from KBS News.



