Ruud van Nistelrooy marks debut as Leicester City manager with victory

[Anchor]



He was a player more familiar to Korean fans as 'Vanney'.



Now, the legendary Premier League striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has marked his debut as the manager of Leicester City with a victory.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



This is a goal scene known as 'Let's Ride', which clearly shows what kind of player Ruud van Nistelrooy was.



Leading Manchester United's golden era with his dazzling goal-scoring, van Nistelrooy was particularly fond of Park Ji-sung, gaining immense popularity among Korean fans.



Now, our 'Vanney', van Nistelrooy, has returned to the field as a manager.



Ahead of his managerial debut for Leicester City, whose color is blue, there is a strange tension on his face, contrasting with his time at Manchester United.



Amidst the applause from fans, van Nistelrooy's tactics, proven during his time as Manchester United's interim manager, stood out even in his debut match.



Leicester City took the lead with a goal from striker Jamie Vardy just 2 minutes into the first half.



Once a second goal was scored in the second half, van Nistelrooy seemed to relax, clenching his fists in celebration.



With a sealing goal from Patson Daka, Leicester City gifted van Nistelrooy a victory in his managerial debut, escaping from a three-match losing streak.



[Ruud van Nistelrooy/Leicester City Manager: "What we wanted out of the game was 3 points. I think we did that by being very effective with our chances by having a lot of hunger and togetherness."]



One of the world's top goalkeepers, Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich, received his first-ever red card in his professional career.



Despite Kim Min-jae's struggles, Bayern Munich could not fill Neuer's absence and lost to Bayer Leverkusen, getting eliminated in the round of 16 of the German Cup.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



