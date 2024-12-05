KB Insurance Stars seeks new home

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The professional volleyball team KB Insurance Stars, which lost its home stadium during the season and is now living a nomadic life, is busy looking for a substitute venue.



Today, the league and the club conducted an on-site inspection at one of the candidate locations.



Reporter Park Jumi accompanied them.



[Report]



In the gymnasium of Kyungmin University, where college classes are in full swing, people are gathered, examining the place here and there.



["Can we block that gap or not?"]



They brought in a net used in the V-League to set it up themselves and are meticulously checking whether a professional volleyball game can actually be held here.



They measure everything from the dimensions of the court to the height of the ceiling.



[Lee Heon-woo/Head of Game Operations Team: "(Why is ceiling height important?) If the ball hits the facility, it's out, right? The ceiling height needs to be within a certain specification."]



The club officials are also keenly observing everything.



There are many things to check, including the indoor temperature for player performance and the safety and convenience of the audience seating area.



[Yang Min-yong/Director of KB Insurance: "(The heater) has wind fluttering above, and when the ball is thrown during a serve, it can shake and affect performance, which could prevent the game from happening."]



Just six days ago, KB Insurance Stars received notice of the closure of their home stadium due to safety concerns, making them the first team in the history of professional volleyball to lose their home during the season.



In this sudden situation, they had to play a home game against Korean Air Jumbos at their opponent's venue on December 1st, but the players showed focus and managed to secure a victory.



[Jung Min-soo/KB Insurance: "(The closure of the stadium) was a shock, and the players were all wondering what to do... (The fans) cheered loudly, and we received a lot of strength from that."]



KB Insurance Stars plans to conduct two more on-site inspections at Kyungmin University and then request a final inspection from the league to confirm the substitute venue.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



