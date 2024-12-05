News 9

Opposition parties propose presidential impeachment motion

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is the special KBS 9 o'clock news.

The emergency martial law situation, which felt like a return to 50 years ago, has ended briefly.

However, the situation has just begun.

The six opposition parties today (Dec. 4) immediately proposed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges including attempted insurrection.

It is expected to be voted on as early as the day after tomorrow (Dec. 6).

First news is reported by Shin Soo-bin.

[Report]

A total of 191 lawmakers from the six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party of Korea, have proposed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This comes just half a day after the martial law was lifted early this morning.

The six opposition parties cited the following as grouds for impeachment: the declaration of martial law without an emergency situation, which they argue violated the constitution; the serious infringement of the people's basic rights during this process; and attempted insurrection.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Armed soldiers and police blocked the entry of lawmakers into the National Assembly and intruded, completing the crime of insurrection that disrupts the constitution."]

The impeachment motion must be voted on within 72 hours after being reported to the National Assembly plenary session, following a 24-hour period.

Therefore, if the impeachment motion is reported to the plenary session tomorrow (Dec. 5), it is expected to be voted on as early as the 6th or at the latest by the 7th.

The six opposition parties held a large-scale rally today within the National Assembly grounds, urging the ruling party to support the impeachment motion.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I want to say to the lawmakers and supporters of the People Power Party. President Yoon Suk Yeol appears to be in a state where making normal and rational judgments is difficult for him."]

The quorum for the passage of the presidential impeachment motion is two-thirds of the total members, which is 200.

Under the current circumstances, if 8 members from the People Power Party support it, the impeachment motion can be passed.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

