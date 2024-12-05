Ruling party demands entire cabinet resignation and dismissal of Defense Minister

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling party, People Power Party, first sought measures to address the martial law situation.



They agreed on demanding the resignation of the entire cabinet and the dismissal of Defense Minister, but opinions were divided on whether to demand the president's resignation from the party.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party's Supreme Council meeting and emergency general assembly, which began at 7 AM today (Dec. 4), lasted for four hours before concluding.



After extensive discussions, they agreed to demand the resignation of the entire cabinet and the dismissal of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun from the president.



However, they could not reach a conclusion regarding the demand for President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign from the party.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "The third issue was the demand for the president to resign from the party. There were extensive discussions among many members during the general assembly. For the first and second proposals, there was a general consensus."]



Twenty-one local party committee chairs of the People Power Party issued a statement saying, "If the president refuses to resign from the party, take expulsion measures," but it was reported that about 70% of the members opposed the demand for President Yoon to resign during the morning assembly.



If the president resigns or is expelled, the People Power Party will lose its status as the ruling party.



[Cho Kyoung-tae/People Power Party: "(Regarding the demand for the president to resign from the party) about 30% seem to support it, while the remaining 70% are largely opposed, putting the party in a difficult position...."]



The People Power Party also refrained from commenting on the mention of treason and impeachment.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "Explaining each of the various claims and statements from the Democratic Party could actually lead to confusion."]



The People Power Party plans to hold an additional general assembly at 10 PM tonight to discuss follow-up responses.



This is KBS News Hwang Da-ye.



