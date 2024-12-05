NEW STREAMING SERIES’ SHOWDOWN

동영상 고정 취소

"What kind of family has no family photo or even graduation picture?"



A mother with a special ability of controlling another person's memory.



Actress Bae Doo-na who made her Hollywood debut returns to a Korean drama production with her trademark emotionless poker face acting.



[Bae Doo-na / Role of Han Young-soo]

"She's not heroic but has the average next door neighbor feel. All characters have flaws."



Actor Ryoo Seung-bum, following a long hiatus from acting, plays her opposite in his first ever father role.



[Ryoo Seung-bum / Role of Baek Cheol-hee]

"The retaliation is action-driven but the heart is rooted in love and protection of family. That's the starting point."



Another high-profile streaming series also has a star studded cast of Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young and Kim Seol-hyun.



Seasoned actor Kim Hee-won, a familiar face across the small and big screen, will take the helm of the series in his directorial debut.



Following the global success of 'Moving' on the same platform, the new series has famed cartoonist Kang Full take part in the screenwriting based on his original webtoon.



[Kim Hee-won / Actor and Director]

"I thought hard about how to move the hearts of many viewers. I believe the sentiment of 'Light Shop' can achieve that."



A large number of K-pop stars have been nominated for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, one of the top four music award ceremonies in the U.S.



BTS' Jungkook has received five nominations while Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER have three each.





BTS' Jimin as well as Seventeen, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT are also nominated in various K-pop categories.



Seventeen in particular will take the stage and perform at the awards ceremony.



