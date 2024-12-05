[News Today] RAIL WORKERS BEGIN STRIKE

News Today

[LEAD]
The railway union has commenced an indefinite general strike today. This move is set to disrupt the operations of KORAIL’s KTX services, subways, and freight trains.

[REPORT]
Rail operator KORAIL has announced that some 220 trains will stop operating on Thursday.

During the strike period, the company projects the high-speed KTX will run at 67% the normal capacity and the slower Saemaeul trains at 58%.

Only 22% of cargo services will be up and running, allowing the transport of only the most urgent freight.

Subway lines 1, 3 and 4 run by KORAIL will be operating at over 90% the normal level during rush hour but that drops to 75% for the remainder of the day.

KORAIL plans to inject around 14,800 substitute and essential workers to fill in the gaps but the workforce is still only 60% the usual level as disruptions appear inevitable.

KORAIL has urged the public to frequently check the timetable on its website and social media as train schedules can change further.

The transport ministry will also activate a joint task force and expand alternative means of transportation including buses and taxis to minimize public inconvenience.

KORAIL and the rail union held final negotiations from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday but failed to reach a breakthrough.

The union wants a 2.5% wage hike, an end to the outstanding performance-related pay issue and full implementation of a work system involving four teams and two shifts.

The union has marked the beginning of their indefinite strike in ceremonies Thursday afternoon at five locations nationwide including Seoul and Busan train stations.

