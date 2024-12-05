[News Today] YOON’S IMPEACHMENT MOTION FILED

[LEAD]

Early this morning, the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol was presented at the National Assembly’s plenary session. The session was attended solely by opposition members.



[REPORT]

At around 12:48 a.m. Thursday, a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was initiated by 191 opposition lawmakers, was reported to a parliamentary plenary session.



In the motion, they insisted that Yoon's emergency martial law declaration was in violation of the Constitution and legal principles, such as the sovereignty of people and the separation of powers.



They also said that freedom of speech was violated, as the media and publication were placed under the control of the martial law command, while strikes and assembly were banned in accordance with a decree announced after the emergency martial law was declared.



Voting must take place after 24 hours and within 72 hours, following the submission of the impeachment motion. It was announced the parliamentary plenary session will hold a vote at 7p.m. Saturday.



A presidential impeachment motion is approved if it is initiated by a majority of registered lawmakers and supported by two thirds of them.



The impeachment motion against Yoon will likely be passed if eight lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party vote for it, in addition to 192 opposition lawmakers.



An impeachment motion against Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was also reported at Thursday's plenary session.



As its official stance, the PPP will oppose the opposition-driven impeachment of the president.



After an emergency general meeting of party lawmakers, which began Wednesday night, PPP Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho said that the ruling party decided to oppose the presidential impeachment motion.



Choo added he will later speak about the reasons for opposing the presidential impeachment.