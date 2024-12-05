[News Today] DEFENSE CHIEF OFFERS TO RESIGN
[LEAD]
Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun who suggested martial law, tendered his resignation last night. He apologized to the public and emphasized that he bears full responsibility.
[REPORT]
Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun texted a statement to the defense ministry correspondents around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday that he had expressed to the President his intention to resign.
In the statement, he says that he feels a deep sense of remorse and takes full responsibility for causing chaos and concern among the public.
He emphasized that the responsibility lies with him because the mobilized troops were just following the minister's orders.
This implies that he will take the responsibility for all situations related to the martial law declaration.
Criticism grew more intense because Minister Kim had said that martial law is not plausible at his own confirmation hearing three months ago.
The minister remained inside the ministry building yesterday, leaving only to visit the Office of the President. Reportedly, he discussed in his office how to word his resignation.
The president has accepted the resignation and the Ministry of Defense will be headed temporarily by the vice minister.
