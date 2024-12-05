News Today

[News Today] DEFENSE MINISTER STEPS DOWN

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun’s resignation regarding the emergency martial law situation. No official statement has yet been made by him about the martial law. Ambassador Choi Byung-hyuk to Saudi Arabia has been nominated as the new defense minister.

[REPORT]
On Wednesday, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun offered to resign to take responsibility for the president's martial law order and the developments that followed.

The following day, President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted and approved Kim's resignation.

Kim was scheduled to attend a parliamentary defense committee meeting and answer questions about martial law.

The president nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, a retired general and the current ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as the new defense minister.

The top office explained that having served as the deputy commander of the South Korea -U.S. Combined Forces Command, Choi is the right person to be the defense chief for his expertise in national defense and security, as well as military operations.

Chung Jin-suk / Presidential Chief of Staff
Choi is a trusted man of principle known for faithfully fulfilling duties and adhering to rules, with courage to deliver candid opinions to superiors.

The presidential office has not yet made any comments on the impeachment motion against Yoon, which was submitted by the opposition camp at the parliamentary plenary session early Thursday morning.

The top office is expected to monitor the situation for the time being. Some observers predict that the president himself will issue a statement and provide explanations directly.

