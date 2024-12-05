[News Today] LIVE STREAMS ON MARTIAL LAW

News Today

[LEAD]
The entire process from declaring to demanding the lifting of martial law was live-streamed on social media. The situation escalated quickly, drawing a large crowd to the National Assembly in under an hour as the opposition called for public support.

[REPORT]
When martial law was declared, citizens headed to the National Assembly.

They were present at the site where the opposition as well as the ruling party tried to halt the martial law. Legislators gathered to vote on the resolution to demand the lifting of the decree.

It took less than an hour after the declaration for thousands of people to gather in front of the National Assembly.

The situation at the scene was aired live by ordinary citizens.

They live streamed how the entry to the National Assembly was blocked and military helicopters were flown in.

The sight of fully armed martial law army entering the parliament building was transmitted live through social media.

The term 'martial law' became the most-searched word on Google and the number of postings associated with martial law on social media platform X exceeded 900,000.

Even politicians shared what went on inside the National Assembly building through their own YouTube channels.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's live webcast aired on his way to the National Assembly attracted 2.38 million viewers while about 600,000 people watched Speaker Woo Won-shik's broadcast.

Every step following the enactment of martial law was shared on a real-time basis and legislators quickly gathered at the National Assembly building.

People monitored the rapidly changing situation through online broadcasts all night long.

Prof. Koo Jeong-woo / Sungkyunkwan Univ.
People voluntarily monitored the situation and shared related information, empowering them to defend democracy.

Some users even resorted to fact-checking themselves when photos of a tank from unknown sources or misinformation about a curfew began to circulate.

