News Today

[News Today] JANG-MAKING ADDED TO UNESCO LIST

입력 2024.12.05 (16:07) 수정 2024.12.05 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We change topics now. Korea’s traditional jang-making culture, involving soybean paste, soy sauce, and red pepper paste, has been designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. This recognition, marking Korea’s 23rd entry, celebrates the deep historical and community traditions of jang, handed down through generations.

[REPORT]
Every single day, dozens of jars are carefully rinsed.

They are filled with various condiments such as soy sauce, soybean paste and red pepper paste made over the past several hundred years.

"Jang has continued over generations, that is hundreds of years."

The making of sauces known as jang is the art of waiting.

Beans are boiled and then crushed to make blocks of fermented soybean known as meju. The blocks are hung, floated on salt water and dried, repeatedly.

The jang crafted this way combines sweet, bitter, sour and salty flavors. Recipes that differ at each household are passed down from mother to daughter and from mother-in-law to daughter-in-law over generations.

Go Young-suk / Osan resident
When mother made Meju, I would light fire in the cauldron. We also shared it with my married sisters when they visited.

"I therefore declare decision 19.com7b3 adopted."

This unique Korean tradition of jang making has been added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

UNESCO took note of the several thousand year old practice dating back to the Silla kingdom era of King Sinmun and how it served as the foundation of Korean diet with a positive impact on family and community culture.

Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service
We vow to put in best efforts to preserve and advance the intangible heritage that can be recognized by and shared with the world.

With the latest addition, South Korea now has 23 entries on the intangible cultural heritage list.

In 2026, the government will push to have hanji or Korean traditional paper-making as the country's 24th listing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] JANG-MAKING ADDED TO UNESCO LIST
    • 입력 2024-12-05 16:07:43
    • 수정2024-12-05 16:10:02
    News Today

[LEAD]
We change topics now. Korea’s traditional jang-making culture, involving soybean paste, soy sauce, and red pepper paste, has been designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. This recognition, marking Korea’s 23rd entry, celebrates the deep historical and community traditions of jang, handed down through generations.

[REPORT]
Every single day, dozens of jars are carefully rinsed.

They are filled with various condiments such as soy sauce, soybean paste and red pepper paste made over the past several hundred years.

"Jang has continued over generations, that is hundreds of years."

The making of sauces known as jang is the art of waiting.

Beans are boiled and then crushed to make blocks of fermented soybean known as meju. The blocks are hung, floated on salt water and dried, repeatedly.

The jang crafted this way combines sweet, bitter, sour and salty flavors. Recipes that differ at each household are passed down from mother to daughter and from mother-in-law to daughter-in-law over generations.

Go Young-suk / Osan resident
When mother made Meju, I would light fire in the cauldron. We also shared it with my married sisters when they visited.

"I therefore declare decision 19.com7b3 adopted."

This unique Korean tradition of jang making has been added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

UNESCO took note of the several thousand year old practice dating back to the Silla kingdom era of King Sinmun and how it served as the foundation of Korean diet with a positive impact on family and community culture.

Choi Eung-chon / Administrator, Korea Heritage Service
We vow to put in best efforts to preserve and advance the intangible heritage that can be recognized by and shared with the world.

With the latest addition, South Korea now has 23 entries on the intangible cultural heritage list.

In 2026, the government will push to have hanji or Korean traditional paper-making as the country's 24th listing.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 육군총장 “계엄 상황 공포탄 사용<br> 건의있었지만, 사용 막아”

[속보] 육군총장 “계엄 상황 공포탄 사용 건의있었지만, 사용 막아”
야 “대통령 탄핵안, 7일 표결”<br>…여 “탄핵 막기 위해 노력”

야 “대통령 탄핵안, 7일 표결”…여 “탄핵 막기 위해 노력”
‘탄핵안’ 침묵 이어가는 <br>대통령실…김용현 면직 재가

‘탄핵안’ 침묵 이어가는 대통령실…김용현 면직 재가
선관위 “계엄군, 직원 휴대전화 압수…3시간 20분 청사 점거”

선관위 “계엄군, 직원 휴대전화 압수…3시간 20분 청사 점거”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.