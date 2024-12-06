News 9

Pres. Yoon remains silent amid martial law crisis

[Anchor]

President Yoon has not made any comments today (12.5) either.

Let's go to the presidential office.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae! It feels like he is practically in hiding.

There were rumors that he would make a statement today, but he did not, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, late last night (12.4), there were discussions both inside and outside the presidential office that President Yoon would clarify his position again.

It was said that he would explain the reasons for declaring martial law and the impeachment motion being pursued by the National Assembly.

However, it has been confirmed that there will be no announcement from President Yoon.

It seems that the consideration was made that it could further worsen the negative public opinion regarding the martial law situation.

President Yoon has not carried out any official schedule today, following yesterday.

However, he has approved the dismissal of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun related to the martial law situation, and he has rejected the resignation of Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who was the martial law commander.

According to the presidential office, Chief Park was asked to focus on stable military operations amidst the grave security situation.

[Anchor]

The president's aides are also avoiding contact with the media as much as possible, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, there was a scene that reflected the atmosphere.

Today, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk stood before reporters for the first time since the martial law situation to announce the appointment of the Defense Minister.

He did not respond to questions and took measures to avoid contact, such as ensuring that their paths did not overlap.

Other aides are also said to be closely monitoring the situation in the National Assembly, including the National Defense Committee, while holding internal meetings.

It is analyzed that the priority is to observe changes in the National Assembly situation and public opinion trends for the time being.

This has been reported from the presidential office.

