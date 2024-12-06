News 9

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung urges Pres. Yoon's impeachment

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, emphasized that the impeachment of President Yoon must be achieved.

He is pressuring the ruling party to support impeachment by mobilizing both soft and hard tactics.

He has also filed charges of insurrection against President Yoon and others.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

The phrase 'Impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol' was publicly displayed at the Democratic Party's Supreme Council meeting.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung defined the martial law declaration as a 'coup d'état' and stated that it must be sealed to prevent it from happening again.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It is a coup d'état that dreamed of an actual monarchy. We need to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol."]

Both conciliatory and hardline measures are being mobilized to pass the impeachment motion.

Leader Lee Jae-myung revealed that he is directly contacting the People Power Party's Han Dong-hoon to persuade them to support the impeachment and is also attempting to communicate through his chief of staff.

The Democratic Party has strongly criticized the People Power Party, which has made opposition to President Yoon's impeachment its party line.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "What kind of negotiations can be possible with the People Power Party that supports or protects Yoon Suk Yeol, who wants to become a king? Do not become a trash party, People Power Party."]

A special task force chaired by Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok has been formed, and legal actions have begun in earnest, including filing charges of insurrection against President Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, among others, with the National Office of Investigation.

[Lee Yong-woo/Democratic Party Member/Party Legal Committee Chair: "The declaration of martial law and the proclamation completely disregard the constitution and laws, so the purpose of violating the constitutional order of the state is clear."]

Most of the Democratic Party leadership and members plan to attend the 'Third National Rally for the Resignation of the Yoon Suk Yeol Administration' in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, on the day of the impeachment vote (12.7).

It seems to be a strategy to raise the pressure on the ruling party to the highest level through the large crowds gathered over the weekend.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

