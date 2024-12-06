Presidential impeachment vote set for Saturday evening

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Good evening.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol will be put to a vote in the National Assembly plenary session the day after tomorrow (12.7) evening.



The special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also be voted on again at that time.



It has been eight years since the impeachment motion against former President Park Geun-hye was passed, and the political landscape of impeachment political has resurfaced.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has set the timing for the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol for the evening of the day after tomorrow.



This is the third presidential impeachment vote in constitutional history and the first in eight years since the time of former President Park Geun-hye.



The reasons for this impeachment motion include allegations that President Yoon violated polular sovereignty, the Constitution, and laws by declaring an emergency martial law.



It is also included that the proclamations issued after the emergency martial law infringed upon constitutional rights such as the freedom of political activity and freedom of expression.



The Democratic Party has decided to re-vote on the special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee during the plenary session for the impeachment vote, which is three days earlier than the original plan.



Since the impeachment motion requires the approval of more than 200 members, which is two-thirds of the 'registered members', there are discussions about the ruling party possibly not attending the plenary session at all. However, in the case of the re-vote on the law, the number of 'present members' is the standard, not the 'registered members', which could pressure the ruling party to attend the plenary session to avoid the failure of the 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecution law'.



[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Not attending could be a means to block the presidential impeachment motion. However, if they do not come in for the re-vote on the Kim Keon-hee special prosecution law, it will just pass."]



As the vote on the impeachment motion, which will determine the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the political arena, approaches in two days, intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering between the ruling and opposition parties is also unfolding.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!