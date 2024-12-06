News 9

Presidential impeachment vote set for Saturday evening

입력 2024.12.06 (00:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Good evening.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol will be put to a vote in the National Assembly plenary session the day after tomorrow (12.7) evening.

The special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also be voted on again at that time.

It has been eight years since the impeachment motion against former President Park Geun-hye was passed, and the political landscape of impeachment political has resurfaced.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has set the timing for the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol for the evening of the day after tomorrow.

This is the third presidential impeachment vote in constitutional history and the first in eight years since the time of former President Park Geun-hye.

The reasons for this impeachment motion include allegations that President Yoon violated polular sovereignty, the Constitution, and laws by declaring an emergency martial law.

It is also included that the proclamations issued after the emergency martial law infringed upon constitutional rights such as the freedom of political activity and freedom of expression.

The Democratic Party has decided to re-vote on the special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee during the plenary session for the impeachment vote, which is three days earlier than the original plan.

Since the impeachment motion requires the approval of more than 200 members, which is two-thirds of the 'registered members', there are discussions about the ruling party possibly not attending the plenary session at all. However, in the case of the re-vote on the law, the number of 'present members' is the standard, not the 'registered members', which could pressure the ruling party to attend the plenary session to avoid the failure of the 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecution law'.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Not attending could be a means to block the presidential impeachment motion. However, if they do not come in for the re-vote on the Kim Keon-hee special prosecution law, it will just pass."]

As the vote on the impeachment motion, which will determine the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the political arena, approaches in two days, intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering between the ruling and opposition parties is also unfolding.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential impeachment vote set for Saturday evening
    • 입력 2024-12-06 00:01:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Good evening.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

The impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol will be put to a vote in the National Assembly plenary session the day after tomorrow (12.7) evening.

The special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will also be voted on again at that time.

It has been eight years since the impeachment motion against former President Park Geun-hye was passed, and the political landscape of impeachment political has resurfaced.

Reporter Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has set the timing for the vote on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol for the evening of the day after tomorrow.

This is the third presidential impeachment vote in constitutional history and the first in eight years since the time of former President Park Geun-hye.

The reasons for this impeachment motion include allegations that President Yoon violated polular sovereignty, the Constitution, and laws by declaring an emergency martial law.

It is also included that the proclamations issued after the emergency martial law infringed upon constitutional rights such as the freedom of political activity and freedom of expression.

The Democratic Party has decided to re-vote on the special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee during the plenary session for the impeachment vote, which is three days earlier than the original plan.

Since the impeachment motion requires the approval of more than 200 members, which is two-thirds of the 'registered members', there are discussions about the ruling party possibly not attending the plenary session at all. However, in the case of the re-vote on the law, the number of 'present members' is the standard, not the 'registered members', which could pressure the ruling party to attend the plenary session to avoid the failure of the 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecution law'.

[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Not attending could be a means to block the presidential impeachment motion. However, if they do not come in for the re-vote on the Kim Keon-hee special prosecution law, it will just pass."]

As the vote on the impeachment motion, which will determine the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the political arena, approaches in two days, intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering between the ruling and opposition parties is also unfolding.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.
김민철
김민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결
이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세

이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세
여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도

여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도
‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…<br>대통령실 상황은?

‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…대통령실 상황은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.