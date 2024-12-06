News 9

Ruling party decides not to impeach President Yoon

[Anchor]

As you just saw, the People Power Party has established opposition to impeachment as its party line.

However, there is a difference in opinions between the pro-Yoon faction and the pro-Han faction.

While it may not lead to impeachment, various demands such as leaving the party, constitutional amendments, and resignation are emerging, revealing the complex internal circumstances of the ruling party.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party has decided to oppose the impeachment motion for President Yoon Suk Yeol, which is being pushed by the opposition.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "What remains from the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye is a sharply divided South Korea and political revenge, as well as investigations into past evils."]

Another presidential impeachment following the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye is seen as a historical tragedy that could lead to the annihilation of conservatism.

Representative Han Dong-hoon also expressed opposition to impeachment, aligning with this stance.

However, there was a noticeable difference in opinions compared to Mr. Choo, who insisted on defeating the motion.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I will work to ensure that it does not pass in order to prevent damage to the public and supporters caused by unprepared chaos."]

However, Representative Han clarified that opposing impeachment does not mean endorsing an unconstitutional martial law.

While they present a united front against presidential impeachment, there is a heated debate regarding the response to the martial law situation.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo is advocating for the president's resignation, and demands for the president to leave the party continue to emerge, mainly from the pro-Han faction.

Amid this, five young lawmakers have publicly proposed a constitutional amendment.

They suggest shortening President Yoon's term and changing the current five-year single-term presidency to a four-year two-term system.

[Kim Jae-sub/People Power Party: "The call for a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term is due to the very serious current reality and the significant anger and anxiety of the people..."]

After the ruling party opposed impeachment, photos of messages sent by citizens urging ruling party lawmakers to support it have circulated online, creating direct and indirect pressure.

Even if just eight members of the ruling party defect, the impeachment motion could pass.

The party leadership is considering measures to maintain a united front, such as abstaining from the vote and not attending the plenary session during the impeachment motion vote scheduled for the day after tomorrow (12.7).

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

