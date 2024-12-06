DP seeks special probe into Pres. Yoon's martial law allegations

동영상 고정 취소

The Democratic Party of Korea has submitted a proposal for a special investigation committee to the National Assembly, stating that it will reveal the insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun related to the martial law.



They plan to process it in the plenary session on Dec. 10, aiming to establish it as the 'first special investigation committee of the 22nd National Assembly'.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



The special investigation proposal submitted by the Democratic Party is targeting the allegations of President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempted insurrection.



On Dec. 3, they defined President Yoon's declaration of martial law as an insurrection and stated that they would clarify the related allegations through a special investigation.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Floor Leader: " The president's role as the primary commander and responsible party in the attempted martial law and suppression of the National Assembly has been designated as the first subject of investigation. "]



The Democratic Party has also included former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who allegedly advised President Yoon on the martial law, and Park An-su, the Army Chief of Staff who served as the martial law commander, as subjects of the special investigation.



Additionally, they believe that cabinet members who deliberated on the declaration of martial law and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, who controlled access to the National Assembly, should also be investigated for conspiracy or involvement in the insurrection.



The Democratic Party stated that this special investigation proposal will be the first special investigation committee of the 22nd National Assembly and announced that it will be processed in the National Assembly plenary session on Dec. 10.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "It seems that it should be processed as quickly as possible. If we pursue it as a general special investigation, it would mean investigating the president himself, but it is obvious that he would exercise his veto power."]



The special investigation committee will take effect with just the approval of the plenary session, as the president cannot exercise the right to request reconsideration.



Furthermore, recent amendments to related rules have excluded the ruling party's right to recommend candidates for the special investigation regarding investigations involving the president and his family, allowing the opposition party to take the lead in the investigation.



However, the final appointment authority for the special investigation committee lies with the president, and if the president refuses the appointment, there are no proper countermeasures.



The People Power Party has filed a constitutional complaint with the Constitutional Court, arguing that the amended rules excluding the ruling party's recommendations are unconstitutional, and the court's decision may become a variable in whether the special investigation committee can actually be activated.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



