Choe Jae-hae impeached as audit board leadership changes

[Anchor]



Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, who has opposed the impeachment motion, expressed deep regret through a statement.



With the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe's duties have been suspended, and Cho Eun-seok, an audit commissioner appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration, will take over as acting head.



Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.



[Report]



Immediately after the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe Jae-hae stated through a statement that he would faithfully engage in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.



He emphasized that he would do his best to ensure that the Board of Audit and Inspection can be normalized as soon as possible.



He also stressed, "I deeply regret that the political impeachment initiative has caused serious harm to the independence of the Board of Audit and Inspection, the highest audit institution of the country."



Choe has previously strongly opposed the impeachment motion in the National Assembly as well.



[Choe Jae-hae/Board of Audit and Inspection Chief/Nov. 29: "I find it very regrettable that such a political impeachment undermines the foundation of constitutional order."]



Due to the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe's duties will be suspended until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on the impeachment trial.



According to the Board of Audit and Inspection Act, the most senior audit commissioner will act in place of the head, and Cho Eun-seok, whose term lasts until Jan. 17 of next year, will take on this role.



After Cho's term, Kim In-hoi, another audit commissioner, will take over the acting duties, and both audit commissioners were appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration.



Currently, the Board of Audit and Inspection is investigating allegations of manipulation of real estate statistics and intentional delays in the deployment of THAAD during the Moon Jae-in administration.



Since Choe has not changed his stance on the political impeachment even after its passage, it is expected that he will consider filing an injuntion to suspend the ffect of the suspension.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



