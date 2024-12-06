News 9

Choe Jae-hae impeached as audit board leadership changes

입력 2024.12.06 (00:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, who has opposed the impeachment motion, expressed deep regret through a statement.

With the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe's duties have been suspended, and Cho Eun-seok, an audit commissioner appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration, will take over as acting head.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

Immediately after the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe Jae-hae stated through a statement that he would faithfully engage in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.

He emphasized that he would do his best to ensure that the Board of Audit and Inspection can be normalized as soon as possible.

He also stressed, "I deeply regret that the political impeachment initiative has caused serious harm to the independence of the Board of Audit and Inspection, the highest audit institution of the country."

Choe has previously strongly opposed the impeachment motion in the National Assembly as well.

[Choe Jae-hae/Board of Audit and Inspection Chief/Nov. 29: "I find it very regrettable that such a political impeachment undermines the foundation of constitutional order."]

Due to the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe's duties will be suspended until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on the impeachment trial.

According to the Board of Audit and Inspection Act, the most senior audit commissioner will act in place of the head, and Cho Eun-seok, whose term lasts until Jan. 17 of next year, will take on this role.

After Cho's term, Kim In-hoi, another audit commissioner, will take over the acting duties, and both audit commissioners were appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration.

Currently, the Board of Audit and Inspection is investigating allegations of manipulation of real estate statistics and intentional delays in the deployment of THAAD during the Moon Jae-in administration.

Since Choe has not changed his stance on the political impeachment even after its passage, it is expected that he will consider filing an injuntion to suspend the ffect of the suspension.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Choe Jae-hae impeached as audit board leadership changes
    • 입력 2024-12-06 00:01:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, who has opposed the impeachment motion, expressed deep regret through a statement.

With the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe's duties have been suspended, and Cho Eun-seok, an audit commissioner appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration, will take over as acting head.

Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.

[Report]

Immediately after the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe Jae-hae stated through a statement that he would faithfully engage in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.

He emphasized that he would do his best to ensure that the Board of Audit and Inspection can be normalized as soon as possible.

He also stressed, "I deeply regret that the political impeachment initiative has caused serious harm to the independence of the Board of Audit and Inspection, the highest audit institution of the country."

Choe has previously strongly opposed the impeachment motion in the National Assembly as well.

[Choe Jae-hae/Board of Audit and Inspection Chief/Nov. 29: "I find it very regrettable that such a political impeachment undermines the foundation of constitutional order."]

Due to the passage of the impeachment motion, Choe's duties will be suspended until the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on the impeachment trial.

According to the Board of Audit and Inspection Act, the most senior audit commissioner will act in place of the head, and Cho Eun-seok, whose term lasts until Jan. 17 of next year, will take on this role.

After Cho's term, Kim In-hoi, another audit commissioner, will take over the acting duties, and both audit commissioners were appointed during the Moon Jae-in administration.

Currently, the Board of Audit and Inspection is investigating allegations of manipulation of real estate statistics and intentional delays in the deployment of THAAD during the Moon Jae-in administration.

Since Choe has not changed his stance on the political impeachment even after its passage, it is expected that he will consider filing an injuntion to suspend the ffect of the suspension.

This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결
이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세

이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세
여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도

여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도
‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…<br>대통령실 상황은?

‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…대통령실 상황은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.