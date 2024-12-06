Prime Minister calls for stable governance as cabinet's duty

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who oversees the cabinet, focused on minimizing the governance vacuum while managing the martial law situation.



Prime Minister Han emphasized that although the situation is serious at the national level, public officials must manage the government stably for the sake of people's livelihoods.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



This was the first meeting of the Cabinet Ministers on national issues since the declaration of emergency martial law.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo began the meeting with words of encouragement for public officials.



[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "Even in a nationally serious situation, it is the cabinet's duty to manage the government stably for the sake of people's livelihood."]



In particular, he emphasized the stability of the financial and foreign exchange markets.



He also urged thorough preparations for maintaining public order and responding to various disasters.



Prime Minister Han continued business as usual by attending the Trade Day event, which President Yoon Suk Yeol attended last year and the year before.



The total resignation of cabinet members has also entered a phase of resolution.



A Prime Minister's Office official stated, "Prime Minister Han has been continuously communicating with cabinet members," and added, "The cabinet is united in fulfilling its duties to ensure there is no governance vacuum."



However, there are analyses suggesting that the fact that Prime Minister Han attended the Cabinet meeting for the declaration of martial law, despite expressing opposition, could be a significant burden.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office clarified that reports about reviewing precedents for acting authority in preparation for the presidential impeachment motion being passed are not true.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!