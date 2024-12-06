Prosecutor General orders investigation into accusation of president's insurrection charges

News 9

[Anchor]

The prosecution has decided to conduct a direct investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charges.

As complaints have been filed with both the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the three agencies will begin investigations simultaneously.

A travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who was also reported alongside President Yoon.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

The prosecution has launched an investigation into the complaint regarding President Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has instructed that the allegations of abuse of power and insurrection against President Yoon be investigated directly.

The case has been assigned to the Public Investigation Division 1 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "(The case) has been assigned to Public Investigation Division 1, and a travel ban has been implemented today. We plan to proceed with the investigation in accordance with relevant laws, procedures, and principles."]

Due to the adjustment of investigative powers between the police and the prosecution, insurrection is not a direct investigation target for the prosecution.

However, the prosecution has determined that it can conduct an investigation by starting with the charge of 'abuse of power,' which is permissible for direct investigation, and then assessing the insurrection charges.

Previously, the prosecution had also investigated the 'election interference and opinion poll manipulation case' by viewing defamation, which was not subject to direct investigation, as a crime related to the breach of trust involving Kim Man-bae and others.

The police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also begun investigations into the insurrection charges, imposing travel bans on former Defense Minister Kim.

The police, which can directly investigate insurrection, assigned the investigation to the National Investigation Office of the National Police Agency, while the Corruption Investigation Office has assigned the case to its Investigation Division 4.

However, like the prosecution, the Corruption Investigation Office cannot directly investigate insurrection, so it is expected to either conduct an initial investigation into abuse of power or transfer the case.

In effect, all three agencies are conducting simultaneous investigations, leading to speculation that a special prosecutor or a joint investigation team may be established.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

