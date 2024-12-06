News 9

Opposition figures demand Pres. Yoon's resignation

[Anchor]

As the impeachment situation unfolds, so-called potential candidates from the opposition are also taking action.

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who is part of the non-mainstream faction, returned to Korea earlier than scheduled and urged President Yoon to resign, while Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum are also raising their voices.

This is a report by Kim Cheong-yoon.

[Report]

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyoung-soo appeared at Incheon Airport.

He returned abruptly from Germany, moving his return schedule up by two months.

This scene comes as the opposition has initiated impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, with discussions of a 'snap election' emerging within the opposition.

[Kim Kyoung-soo/Former Gyeongsangnam-do Governor: "If President Yoon Suk Yeol confirms the will of the people, I believe that resigning voluntarily as soon as possible would be the wisest course of action."]

There have also been calls for the ruling and opposition parties to form a bipartisan coalition cabinet.

The former governor immediately met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, working to enhance his political presence.

Movements from another potential opposition candidate, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, are also being closely monitored.

After participating in an emergency national assembly held at the National Assembly yesterday (12.4), he met with reporters today (12.5) to demand the president's immediate resignation.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "The people will not tolerate having the main perpetrator of a coup that violated the democratic constitution in the presidential office."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has also been posting messages on social media, stating, "President Yoon has betrayed the people," and "The people have already impeached the president in their hearts."

Following the heavy sentence in the first trial of Lee Jae-myung's election law case, figures from the non-mainstream faction, who had been quiet, are now raising their voices in the impeachment situation that has arisen after the declaration of martial law.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.

