Impeachment of Chief Prosecutor raises concern over investigation paralysis

[Anchor]

With the duties of Chief Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo and three other senior prosecutors suspended, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office has immediately implemented an acting duty system.

Criticism is emerging both inside and outside the prosecution that the National Assembly's grounds for impeachment are not constitutionally reasonable, and there are concerns that major investigations will be disrupted.

This is a report by reporter Lee Jae-hee.

[Report]

With the delivery of the impeachment motion to the prosecution, the duties of Chief Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo and three other prosecutors were immediately suspended.

First Deputy Chief Prosecutor Park Seung-hwan will act in place of Chief Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo, and the anti-corruption, violent crime, and fair trade cases previously led by Fourth Deputy Chief Prosecutor Jo Sang-won will be divided between the second and third deputy chief prosecutors.

The duties of Anti-Corruption Division 2 Chief Choi Jae-hoon will be taken over by Anti-Corruption Division 3 Chief.

The Central District Prosecutor's Office immediately expressed its opposition.

"It is difficult to find constitutionally reasonable grounds in the impeachment motion, as it merely seeks to challenge the handling of cases," it stated.

It also expressed concern that "the collapse of the command structure could lead to paralysis in investigations of major issues and public crimes."

In particular, disruptions are expected in the investigation of the Democratic Party's money envelope allegations, which have been handled by the suspended chief and deputy chief prosecutors, as well as in the investigation of the TMON and WEMAKEPRICE incidents led by the fourth deputy chief prosecutor.

Additionally, there are concerns that the newly initiated investigations related to the emergency martial law declaration and the maintenance of charges related to Representative Lee Jae-myung, which are complex and sensitive, will face limitations under the acting duty system.

[Shin Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "(I am curious about the personnel decisions for the suspended positions.) The acting duty system is currently in operation. We will minimize public harm and ensure there are no gaps in crime response...."]

The Prosecutors' Fellowship Association, a group of retired prosecutors, described the passage of the impeachment motion as "an unconstitutional act" and urged the Constitutional Court to "dismiss it immediately."

This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.

