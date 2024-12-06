Former Defense Minister banned from leaving the country

동영상 고정 취소

As you have seen so far, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who proposed, commanded, and executed the state of emergency martial law, is a key figure who will clarify all the suspicions.



Former Minister Kim is currently under a travel ban.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin is at the Defense Minister's residence.



Lee! With the dismissal of former Minister Kim, he has also avoided appearing in the National Assembly.



There were rumors of him fleeing abroad, but has it been confirmed whether he is currently in the country or where he is?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently in front of the Defense Minister's residence.



It is not known where former Minister Kim Yong-hyun is staying at the moment.



Former Minister Kim expressed his intention to resign yesterday (12.4), taking responsibility for the state of emergency martial law, and today (12.5) morning, President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted this and he was dismissed.



Initially, former Minister Kim was required to attend the National Assembly's National Defense Committee's emergency inquiry held today, but he did not appear after being dismissed this morning.



Currently, former Minister Kim is under investigation for charges of rebellion.



In this regard, the Democratic Party has raised the 'fleeing abroad' theory, stating that it has been confirmed that former Minister Kim booked a flight abroad.



Former Minister Kim refuted this to KBS reporters, saying, "The rumors of fleeing abroad are completely unfounded political agitation."



He conveyed that he is currently staying at his accommodation, that there is no fact of having booked a flight, and that if there is something to be responsible for, he will take responsibility.



Former Minister Kim is currently under a travel ban imposed by the prosecution, police, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials due to the charges of rebellion.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has officially pushed for a special investigation into the 'declaration of emergency martial law' incident.



It seems that former Minister Kim will also be a subject of investigation.



This has been KBS News Lee Ye-rin from in front of the Defense Minister's residence.



