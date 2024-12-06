Martial law commander unaware of troop deployment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who was the martial law commander, and Deputy Minister of National Defense Kim Seon-ho appeared at the National Assembly today (12.5) to testify about how the martial law troops were mobilized.



They stated that Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun commanded the deployment of martial law troops to the National Assembly and there was a discussion about the use of blank ammunition.



Former Minister Kim did not attend the National Assembly as he was dismissed from his position.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin reports.



[Report]



Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who attended the National Assembly's Defense Committee emergency inquiry.



He claimed that although he was appointed as the martial law commander immediately after President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, he was completely unaware of the troop movements, including the deployment of martial law troops.



[Ahn Gyu-baek/Democratic Party Member: "The martial law commander didn't know? Does that make sense?"]



[Park An-su/Army Chief of Staff/Former Martial Law Commander: "I was not aware because I did not give orders or control...."]



Immediately after the declaration of martial law, special forces from the Army, including the 1st Airborne Brigade and the 707th Special Missions Group, as well as counter-terrorism units from the Capital Defense Command and the 35th Special Mission Battalion, were deployed to the National Assembly.



However, it was stated that this was commanded by then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun without the knowledge of the martial law commander.



Kim Seon-ho, who serves as acting minister, also stated that the troop deployment to the National Assembly was directed by former Minister Kim, and he expressed his negative opinion on it.



[Kim Seon-ho/Deputy Minister of National Defense/Acting Minister: "I have fundamentally opposed the mobilization of military forces in this martial law and have expressed negative opinions about it."]



Furthermore, there were testimonies that Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun suggested the use of tasers and blank ammunition during the martial law situation.



[Park An-su/Army Chief of Staff/Former Martial Law Commander: "Regarding the suggestion of using tasers and blank ammunition, I issued a prohibition order because they could pose a danger to the public."]



However, he denied the allegations that live ammunition was supplied to the martial law troops, stating that it was not true.



Both the former martial law commander and the deputy defense minister revealed that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun directly commanded the troops during the emergency martial law situation, but former Minister Kim did not attend the National Assembly due to President Yoon Suk Yeol's dismissal approval.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!