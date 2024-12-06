News 9

Heungkuk Life secures 12th straight win with stunning comeback

입력 2024.12.06 (00:38)

The invincible team of women's professional volleyball, Heungkuk Life, has achieved a 12-game winning streak since the season opener.

Heungkuk Life faced IBK and, after losing the first two sets, made a comeback to win the remaining three sets.

The 'invincible team' Heungkuk Life, which had no rivals this season, lost the first set due to IBK's early firepower.

In the second set, IBK's Viktoriia boasted an impressive 71% attack success rate, leaving Heungkuk Life struggling as they lost two consecutive sets.

It seemed like Heungkuk Life's winning streak would come to an end.

However, they proved to be formidable.

With Kim Yeon-koung's attacking power revived, Heungkuk Life took the third set and aggressively targeted the shaken IBK to win the fourth set, pushing the match to a decisive fifth set.

In the final showdown of the fifth set, Heungkuk Life confirmed their victory, continuing their undefeated streak since the season began with 12 consecutive wins.

