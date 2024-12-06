News 9

Last-minute negotiations between Seoul Subway labor and management hit difficulties

입력 2024.12.06 (00:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The union of the Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines 1 to 8, has entered last-minute negotiations with management one day before a general strike.

We connect to our reporter on the scene.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk, the negotiations are quite lengthy; how are they progressing?

[Reporter]

Yes, labor-management negotiations began at 4 PM earlier today.

In order to narrow the gap between both sides ahead of tomorrow's (12.6) general strike, they have gathered in one place.

The negotiations are being conducted separately by the unions 1, 2, and 3 of Seoul Metro with management.

At the start of the negotiations, management expressed hope for a smooth agreement, while the union stated that since this is the final negotiation, they will do their best to find common ground.

Both sides are continuing to alternate between recesses and resuming discussions, but the union has received the company's proposal, stating that it does not meet their demands, and has declared that if an improved proposal is not presented by 10 PM, they will immediately begin the strike from the first train tomorrow.

[Anchor]

What is the biggest point of contention between labor and management?

[Reporter]

First, the issue of wage increases is highlighted.

According to the union, they are demanding increases in the range of 5% to as much as 7%.

Management has proposed a 2.5% increase in accordance with government guidelines.

There is also the issue of workforce reduction.

The management has announced a restructuring plan to reduce over 2,000 employees by 2026 and the introduction of a one-person operation system, which the union is demanding to be withdrawn.

Additionally, the scale of new hiring is another agenda item.

If the negotiations ultimately break down, the strike will begin tomorrow.

This would mark the third consecutive year of strikes since 2022.

Since the railway union's strike began yesterday (12.4), there are concerns about a transportation crisis in the metropolitan area.

The Seoul city government plans to secure essential maintenance personnel and substitute workers to ensure 100% normal operation during rush hours, maintaining an overall operation level of 86% of usual service.

They will also extend the concentrated bus dispatch time by one hour during the morning commute.

This has been a report from the negotiation site of the Seoul Metro.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Last-minute negotiations between Seoul Subway labor and management hit difficulties
    • 입력 2024-12-06 00:38:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The union of the Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines 1 to 8, has entered last-minute negotiations with management one day before a general strike.

We connect to our reporter on the scene.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk, the negotiations are quite lengthy; how are they progressing?

[Reporter]

Yes, labor-management negotiations began at 4 PM earlier today.

In order to narrow the gap between both sides ahead of tomorrow's (12.6) general strike, they have gathered in one place.

The negotiations are being conducted separately by the unions 1, 2, and 3 of Seoul Metro with management.

At the start of the negotiations, management expressed hope for a smooth agreement, while the union stated that since this is the final negotiation, they will do their best to find common ground.

Both sides are continuing to alternate between recesses and resuming discussions, but the union has received the company's proposal, stating that it does not meet their demands, and has declared that if an improved proposal is not presented by 10 PM, they will immediately begin the strike from the first train tomorrow.

[Anchor]

What is the biggest point of contention between labor and management?

[Reporter]

First, the issue of wage increases is highlighted.

According to the union, they are demanding increases in the range of 5% to as much as 7%.

Management has proposed a 2.5% increase in accordance with government guidelines.

There is also the issue of workforce reduction.

The management has announced a restructuring plan to reduce over 2,000 employees by 2026 and the introduction of a one-person operation system, which the union is demanding to be withdrawn.

Additionally, the scale of new hiring is another agenda item.

If the negotiations ultimately break down, the strike will begin tomorrow.

This would mark the third consecutive year of strikes since 2022.

Since the railway union's strike began yesterday (12.4), there are concerns about a transportation crisis in the metropolitan area.

The Seoul city government plans to secure essential maintenance personnel and substitute workers to ensure 100% normal operation during rush hours, maintaining an overall operation level of 86% of usual service.

They will also extend the concentrated bus dispatch time by one hour during the morning commute.

This has been a report from the negotiation site of the Seoul Metro.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결
이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세

이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세
여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도

여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도
‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…<br>대통령실 상황은?

‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…대통령실 상황은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.