Last-minute negotiations between Seoul Subway labor and management hit difficulties

The union of the Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines 1 to 8, has entered last-minute negotiations with management one day before a general strike.



We connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk, the negotiations are quite lengthy; how are they progressing?



[Reporter]



Yes, labor-management negotiations began at 4 PM earlier today.



In order to narrow the gap between both sides ahead of tomorrow's (12.6) general strike, they have gathered in one place.



The negotiations are being conducted separately by the unions 1, 2, and 3 of Seoul Metro with management.



At the start of the negotiations, management expressed hope for a smooth agreement, while the union stated that since this is the final negotiation, they will do their best to find common ground.



Both sides are continuing to alternate between recesses and resuming discussions, but the union has received the company's proposal, stating that it does not meet their demands, and has declared that if an improved proposal is not presented by 10 PM, they will immediately begin the strike from the first train tomorrow.



[Anchor]



What is the biggest point of contention between labor and management?



[Reporter]



First, the issue of wage increases is highlighted.



According to the union, they are demanding increases in the range of 5% to as much as 7%.



Management has proposed a 2.5% increase in accordance with government guidelines.



There is also the issue of workforce reduction.



The management has announced a restructuring plan to reduce over 2,000 employees by 2026 and the introduction of a one-person operation system, which the union is demanding to be withdrawn.



Additionally, the scale of new hiring is another agenda item.



If the negotiations ultimately break down, the strike will begin tomorrow.



This would mark the third consecutive year of strikes since 2022.



Since the railway union's strike began yesterday (12.4), there are concerns about a transportation crisis in the metropolitan area.



The Seoul city government plans to secure essential maintenance personnel and substitute workers to ensure 100% normal operation during rush hours, maintaining an overall operation level of 86% of usual service.



They will also extend the concentrated bus dispatch time by one hour during the morning commute.



This has been a report from the negotiation site of the Seoul Metro.



