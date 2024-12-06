Presidential resignation rallies spread across streets and schools

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (12.5), demands for President Yoon's resignation continued on the streets and in schools.



Citizens holding candles shouted for his immediate resignation, and declarations of the current situation followed in universities.



Reporter Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



["Resign! Resign!"]



Citizens holding candles demanded the immediate resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Choi Seo-hyun & Kim Hyun-ji /Gyeonggi Province residents: "I think we shouldn't be afraid of tomorrow as we live. But I believe the actions being taken now are making the people's tomorrow too frightening."]



At today's rally, which involved 84 civic groups, participants raised their voices, stating that the declaration of martial law was unconstitutional.



[Yoon Bok-nam / President of the Lawyers' Association for a Democratic Society: "Through the martial law commander, prohibiting the people's assembly and gatherings and allowing the arrest of citizens without a warrant is an attempt to rule over the people with violence."]



After the rally, they marched towards Yongsan, where the presidential office is located.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held a rally in front of the ruling party's headquarters, urging the ruling party to join in the impeachment of President Yoon.



[Yang Kyung-soo / Chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions: "Regardless of party affiliation, regardless of political views, everyone must speak out in unison that this is wrong."]



["Let's make him resign! Let's make him resign!"]



In universities, declarations urging the president's resignation followed one after another.



[Kim Do-hee / Student at Sookmyung Women's University: "I think there is no guarantee that a president who has already used his veto power more than 20 times will not impose martial law again. He should not remain in power for even one more day."]



Universities across the country, including Hongik University, Konkuk University, Seoul Women's University, and Jeju National University, participated.



[Kang Tae-sung / Student at Hongik University: "He said he would create a country where young people can dream of tomorrow. However, now, two and a half years later, we want to ask you: Why are young people so busy just surviving today?"]



The Student Council of Seoul National University, which convened a student general meeting for the first time in five years, discussed follow-up actions regarding the state of emergency.



Tomorrow (12.6) morning, student councils from over ten universities, including Yonsei University and Korea University, will hold a joint press conference demanding President Yoon's resignation.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!