Kim Mi-rim's family wins KBS video contest grand prize
Today (12.5), KBS held an award ceremony at the KBS headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, where six winners were awarded plaques and prize money, including the grand prize, best award, and excellence award.
The family of Kim Mi-rim, who received the grand prize, was highly praised for capturing the happy moments of bathing their 16-month-old twin children in the video.
입력 2024-12-06 00:38:42
