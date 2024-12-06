11 perfect scorers in this year's CSAT

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the 2025 academic year, 11 students achieved perfect scores on the college entrance exam.



The results indicate that this year's exam was generally easier than last year's, including subjects like Korean and Mathematics.



There are concerns about whether the top-tier differentiation can be maintained.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



According to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, there were a total of 11 perfect scorers across all subjects in this year's exam.



This is the highest number since the introduction of the college entrance exam with integrated humanities and science tracks in 2022.



The number of repeat test-takers, known as 'N-suseng', was the highest in 20 years, with 7 of the perfect scorers being 'N-suseng'.



The relatively easier nature of this year's exam is also confirmed by the scoring results.



The highest standard scores in each subject decreased by 11 points in Korean and 8 points in Mathematics compared to last year.



The number of perfect scorers increased by 16 times in Korean and more than double in Mathematics.



In English, which is graded on an absolute scale, the percentage of students receiving the highest grade increased to 6.2%, up from the 4% range last year.



Concerns have been raised about the lack of differentiation, but the evaluation agency countered that the difficulty was well managed.



[Oh Seung-geol/Director of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation: "The percentage of perfect scorers in Korean and Mathematics is at 0.2% and 0.3%, so there is sufficient differentiation, and even if the number of medical students has increased, differentiation has been adequately secured...."]



Experts analyze that the relatively challenging inquiry subjects will be a major factor in determining admission outcomes.



[Jeong Je-won/Sungui High School Teacher/EBS Entrance Exam Instructor: "In a situation where differentiation is not secured in Korean, English, and Mathematics, the scores in the selected inquiry subjects could significantly influence admission outcomes...."]



With the increase in medical school admissions and the expansion of non-major admissions, the weakening of the exam's differentiation is expected to intensify competition among test-takers.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!