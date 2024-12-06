Former defense minister's martial law command sparks controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly exercised command authority of the martial law forces, claiming it was delegated by the President.



He also led the announcement of the controversial proclamation and mentioned charges of insubordination, according to testimonies.



It has also been revealed that President Yoon visited the Joint Chiefs of Staff command and control room where the martial law command was located, but there have been no clear testimonies about what discussions took place at that time.



Continuing with the report, this is Song Geum-han.



[Report]



Right after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the command and control room of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where the martial law command was set up, according to then-martial law commander Park An-su.



[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party: "Do you know when the President visited the Ministry of National Defense command and control room?"]



[Park An-su/Army Chief of Staff/Former Martial Law Commander: "I don't remember the exact time. I think it was a little past 1 o'clock."]



Park, who was present with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, avoided answering directly, saying he did not remember the conversations that took place.



At that time, it is reported that President Yoon checked the martial law situation and received reports on North Korea's movements and the readiness posture against North Korea.



It seems likely that the decision regarding the withdrawal of the martial law troops, who had all returned to their original units by 4:22 PM, was made at that time.



The first proclamation of the martial law command, which prohibited political activities in the National Assembly and placed media publications under the control of the martial law command, has sparked constitutional controversies.



Although the military distributed this proclamation, Vice Defense Minister Kim claimed that the Ministry of National Defense did not draft it.



[Kim Seon-ho/Vice Defense Minister: "I cannot confirm who drafted (the proclamation). However, based on my current findings, it was not drafted by the Ministry of National Defense."



General Park suggested that a legal review was necessary to determine if there were any illegal elements in the proclamation, but claimed that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun pressured for its announcement.



Additionally, testimonies have emerged that former Defense Minister Kim told General Park that he had received command authority from the President and mentioned that "failure to comply with orders would constitute insubordination" while exercising command authority over the martial law forces.



This has been KBS News, reporting by Song Geum-han.



