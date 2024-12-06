News 9

Former defense minister's martial law command sparks controversy

입력 2024.12.06 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly exercised command authority of the martial law forces, claiming it was delegated by the President.

He also led the announcement of the controversial proclamation and mentioned charges of insubordination, according to testimonies.

It has also been revealed that President Yoon visited the Joint Chiefs of Staff command and control room where the martial law command was located, but there have been no clear testimonies about what discussions took place at that time.

Continuing with the report, this is Song Geum-han.

[Report]

Right after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the command and control room of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where the martial law command was set up, according to then-martial law commander Park An-su.

[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party: "Do you know when the President visited the Ministry of National Defense command and control room?"]

[Park An-su/Army Chief of Staff/Former Martial Law Commander: "I don't remember the exact time. I think it was a little past 1 o'clock."]

Park, who was present with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, avoided answering directly, saying he did not remember the conversations that took place.

At that time, it is reported that President Yoon checked the martial law situation and received reports on North Korea's movements and the readiness posture against North Korea.

It seems likely that the decision regarding the withdrawal of the martial law troops, who had all returned to their original units by 4:22 PM, was made at that time.

The first proclamation of the martial law command, which prohibited political activities in the National Assembly and placed media publications under the control of the martial law command, has sparked constitutional controversies.

Although the military distributed this proclamation, Vice Defense Minister Kim claimed that the Ministry of National Defense did not draft it.

[Kim Seon-ho/Vice Defense Minister: "I cannot confirm who drafted (the proclamation). However, based on my current findings, it was not drafted by the Ministry of National Defense."

General Park suggested that a legal review was necessary to determine if there were any illegal elements in the proclamation, but claimed that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun pressured for its announcement.

Additionally, testimonies have emerged that former Defense Minister Kim told General Park that he had received command authority from the President and mentioned that "failure to comply with orders would constitute insubordination" while exercising command authority over the martial law forces.

This has been KBS News, reporting by Song Geum-han.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Former defense minister's martial law command sparks controversy
    • 입력 2024-12-06 00:46:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun reportedly exercised command authority of the martial law forces, claiming it was delegated by the President.

He also led the announcement of the controversial proclamation and mentioned charges of insubordination, according to testimonies.

It has also been revealed that President Yoon visited the Joint Chiefs of Staff command and control room where the martial law command was located, but there have been no clear testimonies about what discussions took place at that time.

Continuing with the report, this is Song Geum-han.

[Report]

Right after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the command and control room of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where the martial law command was set up, according to then-martial law commander Park An-su.

[Boo Seung-chan/Democratic Party: "Do you know when the President visited the Ministry of National Defense command and control room?"]

[Park An-su/Army Chief of Staff/Former Martial Law Commander: "I don't remember the exact time. I think it was a little past 1 o'clock."]

Park, who was present with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, avoided answering directly, saying he did not remember the conversations that took place.

At that time, it is reported that President Yoon checked the martial law situation and received reports on North Korea's movements and the readiness posture against North Korea.

It seems likely that the decision regarding the withdrawal of the martial law troops, who had all returned to their original units by 4:22 PM, was made at that time.

The first proclamation of the martial law command, which prohibited political activities in the National Assembly and placed media publications under the control of the martial law command, has sparked constitutional controversies.

Although the military distributed this proclamation, Vice Defense Minister Kim claimed that the Ministry of National Defense did not draft it.

[Kim Seon-ho/Vice Defense Minister: "I cannot confirm who drafted (the proclamation). However, based on my current findings, it was not drafted by the Ministry of National Defense."

General Park suggested that a legal review was necessary to determine if there were any illegal elements in the proclamation, but claimed that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun pressured for its announcement.

Additionally, testimonies have emerged that former Defense Minister Kim told General Park that he had received command authority from the President and mentioned that "failure to comply with orders would constitute insubordination" while exercising command authority over the martial law forces.

This has been KBS News, reporting by Song Geum-han.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결

세 번째 대통령 탄핵안 7일 저녁 표결
이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세

이재명 “탄핵 반드시 해내야”…탄핵안 통과 총공세
여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도

여, ‘탄핵 반대’ 당론 결정했지만…“탈당·하야” 요구도
‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…<br>대통령실 상황은?

‘탄핵 기로’ 윤 대통령…대통령실 상황은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.