Kim Jung-eun surpasses legendary player Jeong Seon-min in all-time scoring record

[Anchor]

Kim Jung-eun, the 37-year-old eldest sister of the women's professional basketball team Bucheon Hana Bank, has surpassed the legendary Jeong Seon-min to rise to first place in the all-time scoring record.

Not only is she consistent, but her leadership in guiding the team also stands out. Kim Jung-eun has a final dream she wants to achieve with her juniors.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with her.

[Report]

Kim Jung-eun left a strong impression by winning the Rookie of the Year award in her debut year in 2006.

Unlike her seniors who shoot with both hands, known as the 'sister shot', she has created a fresh breeze by executing a perfect one-handed shot like a male player.

Since then, Kim Jung-eun has grown into an iconic player of women's basketball, winning the scoring title four times and being named MVP in the championship series. Now, she is entering her 21st professional season and has made new history.

With a total of 8,141 points, she has surpassed the 'legend' Jeong Seon-min, who scored 8,140 points over 20 seasons, to become the all-time leading scorer.

[Kim Jung-eun/Bucheon Hana Bank: "I did it! The moment I reached 8,000 points, I think that was a time when I faced a lot of real crises as a player. (After injuries) it wasn't just once or twice that I felt frustrated every time I went to the hospital. Finally, I feel like it's over!"]

As the oldest member and captain of the team, Kim Jung-eun leads by example and sometimes doesn't hold back on giving tough love, earning her the nickname 'Supreme Leader'.

She plays a crucial role as a mental support, to the extent that her juniors held a surprise party to celebrate her milestone.

["Congratulations on being number one! We love you, Jung-eun unnie! Congratulations on being number one! Unnie! Make a wish!"]

[Kim Jung-eun/Bucheon Hana Bank: "Please let my team members do well and help us reach the playoffs this year!"]

[Ishida Yuzuki/Bucheon Hana Bank: "This is KBS News, Yuzuki. I'm really grateful that Jung-eun unnie teaches us a lot about how to defend and how to attack during practice."]

Now, every point scored by Kim Jung-eun becomes a new piece of history, and her heartfelt final dream is not a personal record of 9,000 points, but the first championship victory for Bucheon Hana Bank since its establishment.

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.

