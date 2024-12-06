[News Today] “DEFENSE MINISTER WAS IN COMMAND”

2024-12-06 News Today





[LEAD]

An urgent inquiry into the martial law declaration was held yesterday at the National Assembly. Testimonies emerged that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun in fact did direct the deployment of troops and considered using blanks. Key witness Kim Yong-hyun, however, did not appear.



[REPORT]

Army Chief of Staff General Park An-su showed up at the national assembly's national defense committee to answer questions about the short-lived martial law.



He was appointed martial law commander right after President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, but the general claimed that he wasn't informed on the deployment of martial law forces or troop movements.



Ahn Gyu-back / Defense Committee(DP)

The martial law commander wasn't aware? Do you think that makes sense?



Park An-su / Ex-Martial Law Commander

I wasn't aware because I wasn't in command or in control.



Right after the declaration of martial law, the Army's Special Warfare Command, including the first airborne special forces brigade and the 707th special mission group, as well as the martial law army including the anti-terrorism unit under the Capital Defense Command and the 35th special mission battalion were deployed to the National Assembly.



The problem is that then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun had commanded the units without the knowledge of the martial law commander.



Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho, now the acting ministry chief, also said that the deployment of troops to the National Assembly was ordered by ex-Minister Kim and that he had voiced his disapproval.



Kim Seon-ho/ Vice Defense Minister(Acting Minister)

I have been fundamentally against deploying military troops under martial law and had spoken out against it.



General Park also testified that Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun suggested using taser guns and blanks.



Park An-su / Ex-Martial Law Commander

There was a unit that suggested using taser guns and blank ammunitions. I banned their use because they could hurt the people.



However, the Army Chief of Staff denied the allegation that live ammunitions were given to the martial law troops.



Although the former martial law commander and vice defense minister both testified that ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun had personally commanded troops movements under martial law, Kim did not appear at the parliamentary inquiry session because President Yoon had approved of his resignation earlier.