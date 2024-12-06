News Today

[News Today] YOON’S TREASON CHARGES PROBE

입력 2024.12.06 (16:23) 수정 2024.12.06 (16:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Prosecutors launched a direct investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol for sedition linked his declaration of martial law. Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also begun probes following related complaints. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

[REPORT]
Prosecutors have launched a probe into the president's declaration of emergency martial law.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has personally ordered prosecutors to investigate Yoon and other involved figures on the charges of power abuse and treason.

He has assigned the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and issued a travel ban for former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General
We have assigned the case to the 1st Public Investigation Division, issued a travel ban. We will investigate in line with laws, procedures and legal principles.

Because of the adjusted investigative powers of prosecutors and police, treason is not subject to prosecutors' direct investigation.

However, they believe they can first launch a direct probe into power abuse and later directly investigate treason allegations as well.

When investigating the case of presidential election meddling through public poll manipulation, the prosecutors viewed defamation, which was not subject to their direct investigation, as a crime related to Kim Man-bae's breach of trust.

Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also issued a travel ban for the former defense minister and began an investigation into treason charges.

The case is being investigated by the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency and the 4th Investigation Department of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Police have the authority to directly investigate treason. However, the CIO does not. Therefore, it will either investigate power abuse allegations first or will transfer the case.

With three investigative entities currently looking into the case, some say a separate investigative body could be set up, such as a special prosecutor or a joint investigation team.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON’S TREASON CHARGES PROBE
    • 입력 2024-12-06 16:23:45
    • 수정2024-12-06 16:26:35
    News Today

[LEAD]
Prosecutors launched a direct investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol for sedition linked his declaration of martial law. Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also begun probes following related complaints. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

[REPORT]
Prosecutors have launched a probe into the president's declaration of emergency martial law.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has personally ordered prosecutors to investigate Yoon and other involved figures on the charges of power abuse and treason.

He has assigned the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and issued a travel ban for former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General
We have assigned the case to the 1st Public Investigation Division, issued a travel ban. We will investigate in line with laws, procedures and legal principles.

Because of the adjusted investigative powers of prosecutors and police, treason is not subject to prosecutors' direct investigation.

However, they believe they can first launch a direct probe into power abuse and later directly investigate treason allegations as well.

When investigating the case of presidential election meddling through public poll manipulation, the prosecutors viewed defamation, which was not subject to their direct investigation, as a crime related to Kim Man-bae's breach of trust.

Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also issued a travel ban for the former defense minister and began an investigation into treason charges.

The case is being investigated by the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency and the 4th Investigation Department of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Police have the authority to directly investigate treason. However, the CIO does not. Therefore, it will either investigate power abuse allegations first or will transfer the case.

With three investigative entities currently looking into the case, some say a separate investigative body could be set up, such as a special prosecutor or a joint investigation team.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 계엄군 지휘관 3명 직무정지…방첩·특전·수방사령관

[속보] 계엄군 지휘관 3명 직무정지…방첩·특전·수방사령관
[전문] 국회의장 “또 계엄 선포되면 모든 것 걸고 막아낼 것”

[전문] 국회의장 “또 계엄 선포되면 모든 것 걸고 막아낼 것”

대통령실 “윤 대통령, 국회 <br>방문 일정 없어”

대통령실 “윤 대통령, 국회 방문 일정 없어”
홍장원 국정원 1차장 “대통령, 정치인 다 잡아들이라 해”…조태용 “대통령 지시 사실무근”

홍장원 국정원 1차장 “대통령, 정치인 다 잡아들이라 해”…조태용 “대통령 지시 사실무근”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.