[News Today] YOON’S TREASON CHARGES PROBE

[LEAD]

Prosecutors launched a direct investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol for sedition linked his declaration of martial law. Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also begun probes following related complaints. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



[REPORT]

Prosecutors have launched a probe into the president's declaration of emergency martial law.



Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has personally ordered prosecutors to investigate Yoon and other involved figures on the charges of power abuse and treason.



He has assigned the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and issued a travel ban for former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.



Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General

We have assigned the case to the 1st Public Investigation Division, issued a travel ban. We will investigate in line with laws, procedures and legal principles.



Because of the adjusted investigative powers of prosecutors and police, treason is not subject to prosecutors' direct investigation.



However, they believe they can first launch a direct probe into power abuse and later directly investigate treason allegations as well.



When investigating the case of presidential election meddling through public poll manipulation, the prosecutors viewed defamation, which was not subject to their direct investigation, as a crime related to Kim Man-bae's breach of trust.



Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also issued a travel ban for the former defense minister and began an investigation into treason charges.



The case is being investigated by the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency and the 4th Investigation Department of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Police have the authority to directly investigate treason. However, the CIO does not. Therefore, it will either investigate power abuse allegations first or will transfer the case.



With three investigative entities currently looking into the case, some say a separate investigative body could be set up, such as a special prosecutor or a joint investigation team.