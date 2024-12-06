[News Today] YOON’S TREASON CHARGES PROBE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Prosecutors launched a direct investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol for sedition linked his declaration of martial law. Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also begun probes following related complaints. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
[REPORT]
Prosecutors have launched a probe into the president's declaration of emergency martial law.
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has personally ordered prosecutors to investigate Yoon and other involved figures on the charges of power abuse and treason.
He has assigned the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and issued a travel ban for former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.
Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General
We have assigned the case to the 1st Public Investigation Division, issued a travel ban. We will investigate in line with laws, procedures and legal principles.
Because of the adjusted investigative powers of prosecutors and police, treason is not subject to prosecutors' direct investigation.
However, they believe they can first launch a direct probe into power abuse and later directly investigate treason allegations as well.
When investigating the case of presidential election meddling through public poll manipulation, the prosecutors viewed defamation, which was not subject to their direct investigation, as a crime related to Kim Man-bae's breach of trust.
Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also issued a travel ban for the former defense minister and began an investigation into treason charges.
The case is being investigated by the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency and the 4th Investigation Department of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
Police have the authority to directly investigate treason. However, the CIO does not. Therefore, it will either investigate power abuse allegations first or will transfer the case.
With three investigative entities currently looking into the case, some say a separate investigative body could be set up, such as a special prosecutor or a joint investigation team.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] YOON’S TREASON CHARGES PROBE
-
- 입력 2024-12-06 16:23:45
- 수정2024-12-06 16:26:35
[LEAD]
Prosecutors launched a direct investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol for sedition linked his declaration of martial law. Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also begun probes following related complaints. Meanwhile, a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
[REPORT]
Prosecutors have launched a probe into the president's declaration of emergency martial law.
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has personally ordered prosecutors to investigate Yoon and other involved figures on the charges of power abuse and treason.
He has assigned the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and issued a travel ban for former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.
Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General
We have assigned the case to the 1st Public Investigation Division, issued a travel ban. We will investigate in line with laws, procedures and legal principles.
Because of the adjusted investigative powers of prosecutors and police, treason is not subject to prosecutors' direct investigation.
However, they believe they can first launch a direct probe into power abuse and later directly investigate treason allegations as well.
When investigating the case of presidential election meddling through public poll manipulation, the prosecutors viewed defamation, which was not subject to their direct investigation, as a crime related to Kim Man-bae's breach of trust.
Police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also issued a travel ban for the former defense minister and began an investigation into treason charges.
The case is being investigated by the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency and the 4th Investigation Department of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
Police have the authority to directly investigate treason. However, the CIO does not. Therefore, it will either investigate power abuse allegations first or will transfer the case.
With three investigative entities currently looking into the case, some say a separate investigative body could be set up, such as a special prosecutor or a joint investigation team.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.