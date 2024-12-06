[News Today] IMPEACHMENT VOTE SET FOR DEC. 7

[LEAD]

South Korea is witnessing the third presidential impeachment motion in history following former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye. The motion will be put to a vote tomorrow evening at the National Assembly. Chaos is erupting in the political circle with the impeachment motion coming in eight years since former president Park Geun-hye.



[REPORT]

The Democratic Party said the lawmakers will vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment motion tomorrow evening, December 7th.



The third presidential impeachment vote in the nation's history will take place eight years after former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.



The DP cited the reasons for impeachment, which include martial law violating the Constitution and other laws violating the sovereignty of the people and the martial law decree violating the freedom of political activities and freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.



The opposition party will also re-vote on the special counsel bill to probe the allegations against the first lady simultaneously with the impeachment bill. The special counsel bill re-vote was pushed up by three days from the original plan.



Since the impeachment motion needs yes votes from 200 lawmakers or 'two-thirds' of 'enrolled members' to be approved, ruling party members may choose to be absent from the plenary session to stop it. However, the governing People Power Party which wants the special counsel bill to be rejected can be pressured to attend because the re-vote of a bill is based on not the number of 'enrolled members', but that of 'members in attendance'.



Noh Jong-myun / Floor spokesperson, DP

Being absent could be a way to block the impeachment bill. But if they are absent, the special counsel probe bill on first lady will be passed uncontested.



The vote on the presidential impeachment motion which could determine the fates of President Yoon and many other political figures is only a day away, prompting both parties to plot strategies behind closed doors.