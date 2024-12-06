[News Today] NOBEL WEEK BEGINS FOR HAN KANG
[LEAD]
The Nobel Prize ceremony is just four days away. Today marks the beginning of the 'Nobel Week' festival in Sweden. Attention is being drawn to Nobel prize winner Han Kang's activities.
[REPORT]
Celebrated novelist Han Kang is to hold a news confrence for the very first time since the announcement for her Nobel Prize in Literature.
According to the Nobel Committee, 11 winners of this year's prestigious award including Han will attend Nobel Week events, which began Friday local time in Stockholm, Sweden.
Han is scheduled to attend 12 events, starting with a news conference at 9 p.m. Friday Korea time, as well as a donation event at the Nobel Prize Museum.
On Saturday, she will give a lecture in Korean about her works.
It will last about an hour and will be streamed live on the Nobel Committee's YouTube channel.
