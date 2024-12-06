News Today

[News Today] NOBEL WEEK BEGINS FOR HAN KANG

입력 2024.12.06 (16:25) 수정 2024.12.06 (16:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Nobel Prize ceremony is just four days away. Today marks the beginning of the 'Nobel Week' festival in Sweden. Attention is being drawn to Nobel prize winner Han Kang's activities.

[REPORT]
Celebrated novelist Han Kang is to hold a news confrence for the very first time since the announcement for her Nobel Prize in Literature.

According to the Nobel Committee, 11 winners of this year's prestigious award including Han will attend Nobel Week events, which began Friday local time in Stockholm, Sweden.

Han is scheduled to attend 12 events, starting with a news conference at 9 p.m. Friday Korea time, as well as a donation event at the Nobel Prize Museum.

On Saturday, she will give a lecture in Korean about her works.

It will last about an hour and will be streamed live on the Nobel Committee's YouTube channel.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NOBEL WEEK BEGINS FOR HAN KANG
    • 입력 2024-12-06 16:25:55
    • 수정2024-12-06 16:26:58
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Nobel Prize ceremony is just four days away. Today marks the beginning of the 'Nobel Week' festival in Sweden. Attention is being drawn to Nobel prize winner Han Kang's activities.

[REPORT]
Celebrated novelist Han Kang is to hold a news confrence for the very first time since the announcement for her Nobel Prize in Literature.

According to the Nobel Committee, 11 winners of this year's prestigious award including Han will attend Nobel Week events, which began Friday local time in Stockholm, Sweden.

Han is scheduled to attend 12 events, starting with a news conference at 9 p.m. Friday Korea time, as well as a donation event at the Nobel Prize Museum.

On Saturday, she will give a lecture in Korean about her works.

It will last about an hour and will be streamed live on the Nobel Committee's YouTube channel.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 계엄군 지휘관 3명 직무정지…방첩·특전·수방사령관

[속보] 계엄군 지휘관 3명 직무정지…방첩·특전·수방사령관
[전문] 국회의장 “또 계엄 선포되면 모든 것 걸고 막아낼 것”

[전문] 국회의장 “또 계엄 선포되면 모든 것 걸고 막아낼 것”

대통령실 “윤 대통령, 국회 <br>방문 일정 없어”

대통령실 “윤 대통령, 국회 방문 일정 없어”
홍장원 국정원 1차장 “대통령, 정치인 다 잡아들이라 해”…조태용 “대통령 지시 사실무근”

홍장원 국정원 1차장 “대통령, 정치인 다 잡아들이라 해”…조태용 “대통령 지시 사실무근”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.