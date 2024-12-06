[News Today] VETERAN ACTORS BACK ON BIG SCREEN

[LEAD]

We now turn to box office news. Celebrated actor Song Kang-ho returns to theaters, 5 year after 'Parasite', and actress Moon Jeong-hee is back with a unique horror film. Here's more.



[REPORT]

"Other folks win dozens of times. How come I can't clinch even a single victory?"



They win less than 10% of their games, but volleyball coach Woo-jin refuses to give up.



"(Why did you buy Pink Storm?) Because it's cheap."



He receives an offer to take the helm at a women's pro-volleyball team that's on the verge of being disbanded.



"(Make them win just once.) Only once? Not even twice?"



The new team owner makes a 2-billion-won, or 1.4-million-dollar bet on just one victory.



"(I'll teach you how to win.) You'd better go relax."



Actor Song Kang-ho plays their incompetent coach. The role is reminiscent of one of his biggest roles during the early part of his career some 24 years ago in 'The Foul King'.



Song Kang-ho / Role of Woo-jin

Even in the face of despair and defeats, my character believes he can pull it off. The symbolic meaning of 'just one victory' is quite special.

A multi-household complex.



It started out with minor arguments with an upstairs neighbor over parking issues and noise, but it turns out bigger danger lay ahead.



Trivial issues that anyone can face in daily life builds up to something horrifying.



Moon Jeong-hee / Role of Shin-hye

The horror of daily struggles makes this film closer to a thriller.

Yoo-jung one day learns from her younger sister, a high-school student, that she had abandoned an infant. But when an investigation begins, her sister refuses to talk about it.



Yoo-jung tries hard to make her open up, but the two only grow more distant.



Park Ye-young / Role of Yoo-jung

They care dearly about each other, but cannot convey their true feelings. Their pain keeps growing, but they don't know how to soothe it.



The movie was introduced as a mystery drama at various film festivals, but received rave reviews for shedding light on the genuine meaning of family.