Ruling party leader urges immediate suspension of presidential duties

[Anchor]



Today (12.6), the political situation has been in turmoil since the morning, right after the remarks made by the ruling party leader.



Representative Han Dong-hoon confirmed that President Yoon Suk Yeol had instructed the arrest of politicians and stated that a prompt suspension of duties is necessary.



This has been interpreted as a reversal of his position, which opposed impeachment just a day ago.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



At the emergency meeting of the Supreme Council of the People Power Party held this morning, Representative Han Dong-hoon mentioned the need for a prompt suspension of duties for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



While criticizing the martial law situation, he reversed his stance that opposed impeachment and stated he would work to prevent it.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "In order to protect the Republic of Korea and its people, I believe that a prompt suspension of duties for President Yoon Suk Yeol is necessary."]



Representative Han revealed that attempts to arrest politicians, including himself, during the declaration of martial law have been confirmed as facts.



He explained that President Yoon instructed the Commander of the Defense Counterintelligence Command to carry out arrests and confirmed the mobilization of intelligence agencies and plans for detention after arrest.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "If the presidency continues, there is a high risk that extreme actions like this emergency martial law will be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its people in great danger..."]



His remarks were immediately interpreted as support for impeachment, sending shockwaves through both the ruling and opposition parties.



During a closed-door meeting with lawmakers, Representative Han reportedly emphasized that unlike the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, the current situation involves illegal martial law, urging those who were trying to dissuade him that it is too early for impeachment.



However, since Representative Han did not directly use the term impeachment, there are interpretations that he may be leaving open various possibilities, including the president's voluntary resignation or a constitutional amendment to shorten his term.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



